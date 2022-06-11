Entertainment

It's official: Prime Video's 'The Boys' renewed for Season 4

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 11, 2022, 12:00 pm 2 min read

'The Boys' will be back for Season 4! (Photo credit: Prime Video)

Barely a week after Season 3 of The Boys premiered on Amazon Prime Video, the platform announced a Season 4 renewal of the blood-filled superhero series on Friday. The Emmy-nominated show from Sony Pictures TV and Amazon Studios is yet to complete its current season on the platform. The Boys shows what happens when mighty superheroes abuse their powers and go rogue.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Boys created by Eric Kripke, is based on the bestselling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, debuted in 2019 and was an instant hit thanks to its irreverent nature.

The series was such a success, that the streaming platform ordered two spinoff series—The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated anthology series that premiered this year and another college spinoff that is in production.

Plot What's the series about?

As per its logline, The Boys is a "fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good." In the series, a group of vigilantes discover a weapon and soon find themselves in the middle of a war with superheroes.

Growth Tracking the growth rate of 'The Boys' from S1, S2

After Season 3's debut, the worldwide viewership was boosted by +17% from Season 2 and +234% from Season 1 over the first three days, as per Deadline. "We knew the show was continuing to get even bolder—an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season," Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios told Deadline.

Cast Details about cast, episode schedule

The cast of the superhero series includes actors Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles in prominent roles. New episodes of The Boys Season 3 will land on Prime Video every Friday, continuing till its finale on July 8.