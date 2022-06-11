Entertainment

Justin Bieber gets half-facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 11, 2022, 11:24 am 3 min read

Justin Bieber has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. (Photo credit: Twitter/@justinbieber)

In a piece of upsetting news, pop star Justin Bieber has revealed he has been nabbed by the Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The virus has caused "full paralysis" on one side of his face. The 28-year-old took to Instagram to share the news with his well-wishers and revealed that he's suffering a "pretty serious case." Because of this, Bieber has canceled a slew of shows.

On Friday, Bieber uploaded a video on Instagram to share details of what he had previously called an "illness." He revealed, "It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis." The Baby crooner also shared that he has been doing facial exercises to recover and get back to normal.

The video, which is about three minutes long, highlights Bieber's struggles and his face's unresponsiveness on multiple occasions. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there's full paralysis on this side of my face." He mentioned that he isn't in a position to perform and needs rest.

Sending lots of love, light, prayers to you @justinbieber ❤️ we love you so much! Please rest up, we are always here for you pic.twitter.com/45tiQ6HY1x — Bieber Fever (@bieberfever) June 10, 2022

A neurological disorder, it is characterized by facial palsy and a rash near one's mouth or ear. It is attributed to the varicella-zoster virus, which also causes chickenpox and herpes. Five out of 1,00,000 people are diagnosed with the syndrome in the US annually.

The Peaches singer is in North America for his Justice World Tour. However, in light of the recent developments, he has decided to cancel his scheduled performances across Toronto, Washington DC, and New York. He is also slated to perform in Delhi in October 2022. "We don't know how much time it is going to be but it's going to be okay," added Bieber.

The video went viral within hours and several of Bieber's colleagues and fans have left comments, wishing him a speedy recovery. Singer Shawn Mendes wrote, "Love you so much. I admire you so much," while Justin Timberlake said, "Prayers up and sending lots of healing vibes!" Meanwhile, the words "WE ARE WITH YOU JUSTIN" have been trending on Twitter with 23.5K tweets.