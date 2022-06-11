Entertainment

Britney Spears marries in style, changes three outfits at reception!

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 11, 2022, 10:38 am 2 min read

Britney Spears married Sam Asghari in a private ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday. (Photo credit: Twitter/@Versace)

The "Princess of Pop" Britney Spears got married to boyfriend Sam Asghari in a private ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday. And, finally, the pictures are out! Known for her iconic, trendsetting looks, the singer sure didn't disappoint us on her D-day either! Once the couple exchanged their vows in traditional outfits, Spears went for a couple of different looks at the reception party.

The Wedding For nuptials, Spears went with classic white gown

For the wedding, Spears opted for a traditional, classic white veil gown, designed by Versace. Its highlight was a high slit, fingerless tulle gloves, and a sparkling white choker. Reportedly, the veil was 15-foot long. As per designer Donatella Versace, "The dress is crafted in a delicate white silk cady." Meanwhile, Sam Asghari looked absolutely dapper in a classic black and white tuxedo.

Reception Starting with black blazer dress, night ended with red minidress

Next up for the Toxic singer was her go-to outfit, a comfortable black blazer minidress in which she danced the night away with her husband and friends. Vogue reported that her next pick was a "two-toned outfit." This was followed by the last attire—a bold red minidress with fringes at the shoulders—that lent her the required vibrant, party look.

Quote 'Really wanted to make this small and beautiful moment': Spears

Speaking of her long-awaited D-day, Spears told fashion magazine Vogue, "We really wanted to make this a small and beautiful moment with family and friends." The Grammy awardee also mentioned that they went for warm and feminine colors such as blush, white, cream, and gold. Notably, in attendance were several of the bride's close friends including Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Madonna.

Details 'Tremendous amount of love poured into every detail'

Versace, who is also Spears' close friend, spilled the beans on the designs. "Designing their wedding outfits came naturally to me," PEOPLE magazine quoted her as saying. "A tremendous amount of love was poured into every detail. Together with our Atelier, we created a gown and tuxedo that exuded elegance and glamor!" Soon after, Versace posted several pictures from the fairytale ceremony on Instagram.