Entertainment

Justin Bieber's India tour might be called off. Here's why

Justin Bieber's India tour might be called off. Here's why

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 07, 2022, 05:35 pm 2 min read

Justin Bieber was supposed to perform in India on October 18.

Sensational singer Justin Bieber announced on Wednesday that he has decided to suspend his Justice World Tour once again. He added that he has been experiencing "exhaustion" and now, this decision suggests that his tour to India may not happen. The show was supposed to happen at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi on October 18. Read on to know more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bieber recently recovered from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and performed six live shows during his trip to Europe and Brazil.

As per the initial schedule, he had 70 more shows to perform until March 2023.

These tours were supposed to happen in South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.

As fans were waiting to witness his concert, this announcement comes as an unexpected one.

Post Here's what Bieber said about his condition

Announcing his decision, Bieber wrote, "Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed." "After resting and consulting with my doctors, family, and my team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me."

Quote 'Going to take a break from touring'

Bieber further added that the exhaustion overtook him. He wrote, "After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I needed to make my health a priority right now." "So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better," the singer continued.

Instagram Post Read the complete post here

Instagram post A post shared by justinbieber on September 7, 2022 at 3:51 pm IST

Details Bieber revealed about the illness back in June

The Baby singer shared a video on social media in June revealing details about his illness. In the video, Bieber said that the disease had caused full paralysis on one side of his face. He said, "It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis (sic)."