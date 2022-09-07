Entertainment

Gulf countries ask Netflix to remove 'offensive' LGBTQ+ content

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 07, 2022, 05:05 pm 2 min read

Gulf nations have asked Netflix to remove 'offensive' LGBTQ+ content.

On Tuesday, Gulf countries asked OTT giant Netflix to remove "offensive content" from the streamer, citing that it "contradicts Islamic and societal values and principles." Reportedly, the anger and outrage were against programs that feature homosexual relationships, which are taboo in these countries. The demand was released through the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which comprises Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries have repeatedly been called out for their regressive approach and draconian laws.

Saudi Arabia, which follows Sharia law, considers consensual same-sex relationships a gross offense, punishable by death or flogging.

There are also no laws to protect or support the LGBTQ+ community and "trans people may also face prosecution for not adhering to strict dress codes."

Saudi State Television also aired an interview with a woman who was described as a "behavioral consultant" and described Netflix as "an official sponsor of homosexuality." It also aired blurred footage from the cartoon Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous that showed an embrace between two women. Reportedly, it was shown to suggest that "Netflix could be banned in the kingdom over that programming reaching children."

Warning Council might take legal action against Netflix

The Saudi Gazette reported, "The GCC and General Commission for Audiovisual Media have confirmed that they have contacted the streaming platform to remove infringing content." "The authorities also demanded to remove contents that are directed to children as these contain infringing materials," the report said further. The GCC has also warned legal measures against the streamer if it doesn't adhere to their rules.

Recent Gulf countries expressed displeasure over LGBTQ+ content earlier, too

In April, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was banned in the Gulf countries due to the presence of homosexual characters. The problem stemmed from a character America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), who, per comics, is gay. Prior to this, Marvel's Eternals could not be screened in Gulf nations due to the same reason, though an edited version later made it to the UAE.