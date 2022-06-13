Lifestyle

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome, the disorder afflicting Justin Bieber

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 13, 2022, 02:53 pm 2 min read

The disorder affects one's facial muscles and ears. (Photo credit: Instagram / @justinbieber)

The Grammy-winning singer Justin Bieber recently took to social media to reveal that he's been diagnosed with a rare disorder that has partially paralyzed his face. His upcoming concert in India has also been canceled. Ramsay Hunt syndrome causes facial paralysis via a viral attack. It is a non-contagious disorder more common in older adults. The syndrome is a rare occurrence in children.

#1 Overview of the disorder

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that causes paralysis of the facial nerve and a rash in the affected ear or the mouth. Affected people may develop ringing in the ears or hearing loss. Facial muscles become weak or stiff and prevent the affected person from smiling or closing their eye on that side. Some may also experience slurred speech.

#2 What causes the disorder

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the varicella zoster virus (VZV). This is the same virus that causes chickenpox in children. After chickenpox clears up, the virus still lives in the nerves. In cases of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, the dormant virus activates and spreads to affect the facial nerves. This occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near the ears.

#3 Prevention and treatment

Children must be vaccinated against chickenpox to reduce the chances of becoming infected with the virus. Adults over 50 should also get a shingles vaccine. Prompt treatment can reduce the risk of complications, which includes permanent muscle weakness and hearing loss. Beginning antiviral treatment within three days of the onset of symptoms is the best way to control the damage.

#4 Complications that can occur as a result of the disorder

The deafness and facial palsy associated with Ramsay Hunt syndrome can become permanent. The facial muscle weakness can make it difficult to close your eyelid which eventually damages the cornea, and affects your vision. Postherpetic neuralgia occurs when the nerve fibers are damaged. The messages sent by these nerve fibers become confused which causes pain lasting long after the disorder fades.