Cancer prevention, better immunity, and more: Health benefits of pomegranate

Written by Lahari Basu Expert opinion by Dr Akanksha Saxena May 14, 2022, 12:15 am 3 min read

Pomegranates are loaded with nutrients.

Pomegranates are low in calories and fat and high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. They also contain some protein. The nutritional benefits of a pomegranate can be achieved by eating the bright red crunchy and juicy seeds or arils inside. Pomegranate has anti-viral and anti-tumor properties and is a good source of vitamins as well as folic acid.

Pomegranates are packed with nutrient groups called flavonoids, tannins, polyphenols, lignans, and alkaloids.

These are responsible for immune boosting, antidiabetic, cardioprotective, neuroprotective, and anticancer properties.

In postmenopausal women, pomegranate extract has been used to protect against osteoporosis.

Antibacterial effects against Coccidia, Citrobacter, Giardia, and Eimeria species have also been recorded.

In diabetics, regular ingestion of pomegranate has been linked with reduced blood pressure.

#1 Rich in antioxidants

Like other fruits, pomegranates are rich in an array of antioxidant compounds. The red color of the seeds comes from polyphenols, a powerful antioxidant. They can help protect your cells from free radical damage and reduce inflammation. Pomegranates contain a much higher level of antioxidants than green tea. The antioxidants may also fight cholesterol and reduce built-up plaque in your blood vessels.

#2 Good for heart health

Studies suggest that pomegranates can protect the heart in many ways by lowering blood pressure and reducing blood sugar levels. Pomegranate may help reduce bad cholesterol that clogs arteries and cause heart diseases. Other studies showed that pomegranate juice improves blood flow, keeping the arteries from becoming thick or stiff. Although pomegranate is good for the heart, it might react with one's medication.

#3 Improves immunity

Pomegranates are high in anti-inflammatory chemicals and are wonderful for those suffering from rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis. Vitamin C is also abundant in the fruit, which aids in the synthesis of antibodies and boosts immunity. Better immunity prevents you from falling sick more often. Pomegranates have also been shown in lab tests to be antibacterial and antiviral.

#4 May slow down prostate cancer

This fruit can prevent DNA damage, a major cause of cancer. As per research by UCLA, pomegranate juice can supposedly suppress the growth of cancer cells in the prostate. Cancer cells even seemed to die in lab testing. Research on animals has found that pomegranate helps slow the growth of tumors in the early stages of liver cancer.

#5 Naturally boosts fertility

Oxidative stress is often linked to low sperm count in men and decreased fertility in women. Antioxidants help our body fight oxidative stress, hence preventing fertility issues. Studies are underway to identify other benefits. Pomegranates have been shown to increase testosterone levels, the sex hormone in both men and women. The fruit has earned the nickname "natural viagra."