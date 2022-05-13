Lifestyle

How to create a Feng Shui friendly bedroom

Written by Lahari Basu May 13, 2022, 06:01 pm 2 min read

Bedrooms must make you feel relaxed and comfortable.

The bedroom is like a haven of rest and comfort in our home. It must be a place where you feel relaxed and comfortable. However, Feng Shui flaws in construction or home décor can disrupt your otherwise peaceful life. Like "Chi" good energy, there is "Sha" bad energy or attacking energy. Here are a few ways you can rid your bedroom of Sha.

#1 No heavy artwork over headboard

Usually, we tend to hang a large photograph or painting to adorn the wall over the headboard of the bed, but Feng Shui doesn't recommend that. Instead, you can have light wall hangings or multiple small frames of photographs. Large images can produce heavy and threatening energy. Similarly, remove any tall and heavy pieces of furniture that make you feel oppressed when in bed.

#2 No sharp corners

You don't want anything sharp pointing at your face as you sleep. That includes furniture edges, any protruding wall, an overhead beam on the ceiling, etc. Sharp edges are "Sha" or bad energy, which may lead to health problems. You can cover the beams with a false ceiling, or at least change the bed placement so that it is not directly under the beam.

#3 No heavy gadgets

Electronic gadgets radiate electromagnetic energy when you are sleeping, even if they are not on. Technically, sleeping with your smartphone right next to you is also not advisable. Keep such electronic items away from you at night. You must not have TVs and computers placed in your bedroom for the same reason. It should be a tech-free zone.

#4 Mirror placement

Like Vastu Shastra, Feng Shui does not approve of mirrors in front of the bed. A mirror reflecting the bed is said to invite a third person into the relationship. Mirrors reflect energy around the room which can be disturbing when asleep. If you have no other place for it, then at least make sure it doesn't reflect the bed, but something you love.

#5 Artwork

Avoid having any artwork with groupings of three in the bedroom, as that can bring the thought of a third party into your relationship. If you are single and looking for a partner, avoid any artwork containing solo figures. Keeping water features in the bedroom is a major taboo. You should not have images of water--oceans, rivers, beaches, or harbors.