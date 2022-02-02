Lifestyle

5 must-have plants at home

Written by Lahari Basu Feb 02, 2022, 06:28 pm 2 min read

There are several easy-to-maintain plants that you can keep at home.

Plants are a fantastic way to liven up your space or add a touch of natural color to your home. Although several people wish to keep plants at home, lack of time or expertise stops them from doing so in fear of killing them. Aspiring plant parents will be thrilled to know that there are plenty of plants that are easy to maintain.

#1 Aloe vera

Aloe Vera is often called the "miracle plant" for its medicinal properties that rejuvenate, soothe and heal the human body. It is relatively resistant to most insect pests. Aloe requires well-drained sandy potting soil and thrives in dry and sunny conditions. It requires a moderate level of care to ensure it doesn't shrivel up with excess watering or burn out under too much sunlight.

#2 Snake plant

Available in a number of varieties, this succulent is a great choice for people with small spaces. The snake plant is one of the top air-purifying plants identified by NASA. This plant requires no extra attention, therefore is perfect for travelers. Snake plants can be neglected for weeks but will still stay fresh. Since they rot easily you must plant them in free-draining soil.

#3 Tulsi or Indian basil

This plant has many medicinal properties and also helps in purifying the air and improving the air quality. Tulsi requires regular sunlight and water, so the best place to keep this plant would be by a window. Be sure not to over-water your Tulsi and watch it thrive. In Vastu Shastra, Tulsi is considered very auspicious as they eliminate Vastu anomalies in the house.

#4 Jade plant

Jade is an extremely low-maintenance plant. Jade plant is also commonly known as friendship tree and lucky plant as it is widely believed to bring good luck to its owners. Jade requires little watering and grows easily under extreme drought conditions. During winters, it needs to be watered on a monthly basis, but you need to water it every week in the summer.

#5 Money plant

Money plant is a very undemanding species, therefore, a brilliant choice for beginners. A hardy indoor foliage plant native to southeast Asia, the money plant is commonly grown as a hanging plant. It grows in all forms of extreme climate and can withstand sudden temperature changes. People deck them on windows and doorways for the much sought-after cascading effect of the vines.