Here's why some age-old traditions totally make sense

Written by Lahari Basu Feb 02, 2022, 05:19 pm 3 min read

India is a pristine land of traditions and rituals. We all refer to our customs and traditions as diverse and unique. However, despite being born into this rich culture we lack the understanding behind many traditional practices and often label them superstitious. Here are a few facts that prove how thoughtful our ancestors were in designing various rituals and customs for our holistic well-being.

#1 Significance of the 'namaste' gesture

Namaste, a gesture used to express humility and gratitude, is used to acknowledge and greet people. When we join the palms of our hands in a namaste it is called Anjali Mudra. Practicing the Anjali Mudra regularly enhances concentration, calms the mind, and helps relieve stress. The Anjali Mudra channelizes our thought process temporarily and balances the working of the adrenal and pituitary glands.

#2 Ringing bells at temples

Traditionally worships would begin with ringing a bell at the temple. The calming sound of the bell helps one concentrate and connect with the higher self. The soothing sound of the bell creates a harmony between the left and right lobes of the brain immediately. The echo lasts for seven seconds touching the seven chakras of the human body. Fascinating, isn't it?

#3 Significance of meditation

The objective of meditation is to attain oneness between the practitioner's spirit (Jeevatma) and the almighty (Paramatma). Meditation is meant to calm your body, mind, and senses. A short meditation session can boost your productivity and concentration levels. Apart from taking care of your emotional health, it also looks after your physical well-being by reducing headaches, insomnia, joint and muscle problems.

#4 Cooking with turmeric

Turmeric is the most versatile spice used in India for generations. It has had many uses--from playing an important role in certain religious ceremonies to textile dying and enhancing the taste of food. Turmeric also has several medicinal qualities as it supports the immune system, is anti-inflammatory, increases the antioxidant capacity of the body, and lowers the risk of heart diseases.

#5 Eating with hands

The nerve endings of the fingertips boost digestion. You can become more aware of the textures, tastes, and aromas while eating with your hands. This also provides healthy bacteria and promotes mindful eating. According to the Vedas, the fingertips are correlated to the third eye, throat, heart, sexual, solar plexus, root chakras. When we eat with hands, the action benefits our chakras.

#6 Drinking water from copper vessels

Copper is an essential mineral for human health. It can kill microorganisms like molds, fungi, and bacteria, present in the water that could cause harm to the body. Water from a copper vessel also helps maintain the body's pH (acid-alkaline) balance. Copper is known to prevent anemia, reduce cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Trace amounts of copper are critical for the regulation of blood pressure.