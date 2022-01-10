5 reasons to choose the 'only-water' trend for your face

Washing your face with just water offers several benefits

Ever since we started understanding skincare, we have always thought that soap is necessary for a clean face. This belief has only grown over time. But a new trend wants you to ditch the cleanser and use only water to wash your face. If you think it is a weird idea, then let us tell you that it has several takers across the globe.

#1 Water does not result in micro tears on the skin

When you use physical scrubs, you are causing micro-tears on the skin. This ruins your skin texture over the long run. While we agree it is important to exfoliate, it is not exactly necessary if you are over 30. In fact, overusing exfoliating products can pull off the natural lipids. Experts believe that water alone also has the ability to remove dead skin cells.

#2 Water helps your skin hold on to natural hydrating oils

Water is extremely beneficial to keep back the natural moisture of your skin. Simply put, the more moisture (water) we provide our body, the better our skin protective barrier works. Tip: Wash your face thoroughly with slightly warm water as it eliminates the dirt on your face while keeping the skin's natural hydrating oils intact and also preventing the formation of dead skin cells.

#3 It can detox your skin

Using different skincare products is fine but it is important to give your skin a break. Just like product build-up happens on your scalp, ingredients tend to collect on your skin as well. Just wash your face with water while skin fasting in order to regulate sebum production and pH levels on your skin. This will help your skin reset and breathe.

#4 Foaming cleansers dry out your skin

Cleansers, especially the foaming types, in an attempt to leave your skin squeaky clean tend to strip off its natural oils. This over-cleansing can cause dryness, irritation, and inflammation. Plus, the natural tendency of producing moisturizing oils already reduces as we age, so it's better to skip the cleansers and wash your face with water.

#5 It can actually be a boon for oily skin

If you have oily skin, you are probably reluctant to buy into the whole "only-water" routine. But give it a try for a week. You will notice that sebum production starts falling over a period of time. This is because you are not stripping off natural oils with a cleanser which is why the oil glands are not releasing a lot of sebum.