5 amazing benefits of apple cider vinegar

Jan 09, 2022

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is a vinegar made from fermented apple juice and is mainly composed of acetic acid. It has a sour smell and taste. This commonly used vinegar has several substances that help in weight loss and prevent harmful bacteria. Although people are divided over its health benefits, here are some ways it is commonly believed to help.

#1 ACV helps in lowering blood sugar spikes

Researchers have proved that ACV intake after a meal lowers blood sugar spikes. Consuming approximately two tablespoons of the vinegar diluted in a glass of water before you sleep aids in stabilizing fasting blood sugar the next morning. But do not use undiluted ACV as it can erode tooth enamel and may also irritate your stomach.

#2 It helps in losing weight

Research has shown that having two tablespoons of ACV every day for three months helps in losing 1.7kg. It also aids in weight loss by reducing hunger pangs, decreasing insulin sensitivity, and lowering blood sugar fluctuations. You can also make it a part of your daily diet by adding it to homemade mayonnaise or salad dressings.

#3 ACV promotes skin health

ACV aids in stabilizing the pH level of the skin and thus offers protection. It is highly efficient in treating dry skin and eczema. The diluted form of ACV can be used as a toner or even as a face wash. It also helps eliminate harmful bacteria from your skin that clog the pores and forms a protective layer on the skin, too.

#4 It helps in killing harmful bacteria

ACV can eliminate pathogens, including bacteria. It has been widely used for killing nail fungus as well as ear infections. It also works as a natural food preservative as it prevents the growth of bacteria, thus protecting the food from spoiling. Studies have also shown that diluted ACV can also kill the acne-causing bacteria on your skin. However, more research is required on this.

#5 ACV is good for women, helps regulate periods

Apple cider vinegar controls blood clotting. It includes potassium and calcium that reduce period cramps in the uterus muscles. You can add one tablespoon into a 16-ounce glass of water and drink it to experience the results. Studies have found that women with PCOS who consume one tablespoon of ACV with a glass of water right after dinner witness regular periods.