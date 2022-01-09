5 things to do in Chennai

Sneha Das Twitter Jan 09, 2022, 02:38 pm 3 min read

Chennai is a popular tourist hub in the state of Tamil Nadu

The capital city of Tamil Nadu, Chennai is well-known for its magnificent temples, vivacious culture, serene beaches, and mouth-watering cuisine. The city is also known for being an industrial hub. From taking a stroll at Marina Beach to exploring some beautiful temples and historical forts, the place has a lot to offer. Here are a few things to do when in Chennai.

Information How to reach Chennai?

You can travel by air to the Chennai International Airport, which is approximately seven kilometers away from the main city. If you are traveling by train, arrive at the Chennai Central Station or Chennai Egmore and access your destinations in the city accordingly.

#1 Take a stroll at Marina Beach

Photo credit: Pixahive.com

Marina Beach is a well-known coastline in Chennai and will surely take your breath away with its stunning views and calm surroundings. It is reportedly the second-longest beach in the world. The beach reflects the vivacious and rich culture of the state as you take a stroll through the smooth golden sands and witness the azure ocean.

#2 Seek blessings at the Puri Jagannath Temple

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

If you are a spiritual person, then you must visit the Puri Jagannath Temple in Chennai which is known for its stunning architecture. The temple is dedicated to Lord Jagannath, Baladeva, and Subhadra and was constructed in 2001. It was built in the Kalinga architecture style and reflects ancient carvings and designs. It also has individual shrines dedicated to Bimala, Lord Shiva, and Ganesha.

#3 Explore the historical Valluvar Kottam

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

If you are a history buff, exploring the historical monument of Valluvar Kottam must be on your list. The monument was built in 1976 by M Karunanidhi, the then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. It is dedicated to popular philosopher and Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar. The monument has been designed like a temple chariot and displays several inscriptions by the distinguished poet.

#4 Visit the iconic Thousand Lights Mosque

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Thousand Lights Mosque is one of the most popular mosques in Chennai that is thronged by a lot of tourists regularly. It was built by Nawab Umdat-ul-Umrah in the early 19th century in classic Islamic architectural style. It is believed that around a thousand oil lamps were lit to illuminate the mosque's prayer hall several years back.

#5 Try the delicious south Indian cuisine

Apart from its amazing sightseeing and rich culture, Chennai also offers a wide variety of authentic and lip-smacking South Indian cuisine. When in Chennai, you must try the dosas, idli sambar, parotta, vada, uttapam, idiyappam, and paniyaram. And if you are craving something sweet, you got to try the delicious and creamy payasam, which is made with boiled rice, milk, sugar, and dry fruits.