Rahul, Pant script this partnership record in Lord's Test: Details 

In a thrilling encounter at Lord's, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant forged a brilliant 141-run partnership under pressure. The duo displayed a perfect mix of aggression and composure to put India in a commanding position. However, just before lunch, a minor mix-up between the two led to Pant's dismissal and disrupted India's momentum. While Rahul went on to complete his century before getting out on 100, Pant perished for 74.

DYK Pant, Rahul script history As per ESPNcricinfo, Pant and Rahul have become the Indian pair with the most 100-plus partnerships in England. This was their third such partnership as they added 195 runs in the opening Test of the ongoing series in Leeds. Back in 2018, they added 204 runs in the fourth innings of the Oval Test. Their overall tally of 573 partnership runs at 143.25 in England is the fifth-most for any pair.

Dismissal details Minor mix-up leads to Pant's run-out As the lunch break approached, Pant was eager for Rahul to complete his century. However, a mix-up on the third delivery of the last over before lunch led to Pant's run-out. He attempted a quick single off the third delivery to get Rahul back on strike but was caught short by England captain Ben Stokes's brilliant fielding effort. The dismissal left Rahul in disbelief and disappointed many fans who were rooting for India's success at Lord's.

Milestone moment First Asian opener with 2 centuries at Lord's Despite Pant's dismissal, Rahul didn't take long to reach his century after lunch. The entire Indian dressing room applauded his second hundred of the series. This was also his second century at Lord's, making him the first Asian opener to achieve this feat. Prior to him, only three openers had scored two hundreds at Lord's. Meanwhile, Rahul was dismissed for 100 from 177 balls, hitting 13 fours.

Player profile Nine out of 10 hundreds away from home Rahul's Test career may not be the most impressive on paper, but he has scored nine out of his 10 hundreds away from home. This speaks volumes about his ability to perform under pressure. However, his frustration was evident when he got out on exactly 100 after playing a loose shot off Shoaib Bashir. Despite playing well, Rahul felt it was a job half done as he headed back to the pavilion.