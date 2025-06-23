Rishabh Pant races to 20 Test sixes in England: Stats

Indian batter Rishabh Pant entered record books with his fourth Test century on England soil. Pant slammed his second century in the 1st Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. The left-handed batter played a counter-attacking knock on Day 4 to give the visitors impetus, alongside KL Rahul . As per ESPNcricinfo, Pant became the visiting batter with most Test sixes in England.

Sixes Smith goes past Steve Smith Pant, who smashed a ton in the first innings, followed it up with 118 off 140 balls (15 fours and 3 sixes). His first-innings knock included 6 sixes. Pant has now raced 20 Test sixes in England, now the most for a visiting batter in the nation. He went past Australia's Steve Smith, who owns 17 sixes in England in the format.

Records Pant earlier attained these feats Pant also has the most sixes by a visiting batter in a Test innings in England. With his first-innings knock, he went past Sam Loxton (1948), Michael Holding (1984), and Adam Gilchrist (2001), each of whom slammed five sixes in this regard. Pant also hit the joint second-most sixes for India in a Test innings overseas, with Virender Sehwag and MS Dhoni.

Information Third-most sixes for India in Tests Pant now has the third-most sixes for India in Test cricket (82). He earlier went past Dhoni's tally of 78 maximums in the format. The former is only behind Sehwag (90) and Rohit Sharma (88) on this list.