Rishabh Pant strikes at 144-plus versus SRH in IPL: Stats
As the 2025 Indian Premier League season resumes after a brief hiatus, Lucknow Super Giants are set to host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.
This match is pivotal for LSG, who are striving to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The Super Giants would want Rishabh Pant to lead from the front. Notably, he strikes at 144-plus against SRH in the IPL.
His stellar stats against SRH
In his stellar IPL career, Pant has faced SRH on 17 occasions, having amassed 551 runs at an average of 42.38 and a strike-rate of 144.61.
The only century of Pant's IPL career came against SRH in 2018. However, his 63-ball 128* came in a losing cause.
His ton helped Delhi Capitals post 187/5, which the Orange Army chased down in 18.5 overs.
Pant in elite company
Pant is one of only seven players with more than 550 runs against SRH in the IPL, the others being Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Shane Watson, and Nitish Rana. However, Pant's strike-rate of 144.61 is the highest among these players.
Recent form against SRH
Pant has had a decent run against SRH despite not getting a fifty-plus score of late. He scored a 15-ball 15 in his previous outing against them, earlier this season, in Hyderabad. His recent scores read 15, 44, 26, and 35*.
Pant averages 12.80 in IPL 2025
During the IPL 2025 mega auction, Pant made history by becoming the most expensive player in IPL history. He was bought by LSG for a staggering ₹27 crore.
However, he hasn't quite delivered in his maiden season for the Super Giants.
While seventh-placed LSG hold on to their IPL 2025 playoff chances, Pant has struggled with just 128 runs at 12.80.