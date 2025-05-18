What's the story

As the 2025 Indian Premier League season resumes after a brief hiatus, Lucknow Super Giants are set to host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

This match is pivotal for LSG, who are striving to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Super Giants would want Rishabh Pant to lead from the front. Notably, he strikes at 144-plus against SRH in the IPL.