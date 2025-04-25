Harshal Patel's 4-wicket haul leads Sunrisers to victory against CSK
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) thrashed five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2025 game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Harshal Patel was the star of the contest as his four-fer meant CSK were folded for just 154.
Ishan Kishan's 44 then helped the Orange Army claim their maiden win vs CSK at Chepauk.
Meanwhile, Harshal is our Player of the Day for his sensational spell.
Spell
Harshal makes the ball talk
Harshal opened his account in the fifth over as Sam Curran (9) fell to him.
The well-set Dewald Brevis, who made 42 runs, was his next victim, in the 13th over.
It was a short stay for the talismanic MS Dhoni as Harshal ended his stay in the 17th over.
Tail-ender Noor Ahmad was his last victim as CSK could not survive their 20 overs.
Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat also contributed well by sending two batters back each.
Bowling brilliance
Here's why Harshal is our Player of the Day
Harshal cleverly deceived batters with his clever mix of pace and played a big role in CSK's collapse.
His dismissals of Curran, Brevis, and Dhoni meant meant CSK could not build a solid partnership.
The pacer was equally brilliant in the end overs as CSK were folded in just 19.5 overs.
SRH later won the game by five wickets.
Career
Another four-fer for Harshal
Harshal, who finished with 4/28 in his four-over spell, took his second four-fer of the season.
He has now raced to 13 wickets across eight matches in IPL 2025 at an economy rate of 8.85.
Overall, the pacer has taken his tally to 148 IPL wickets from 114 matches at 22.91.
This was his fourth four-fer. He owns one fifer as well. Against CSK, he now owns 21 wickets from 12 matches (ER: 7.80).