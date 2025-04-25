What's the story

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) thrashed five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2025 game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Harshal Patel was the star of the contest as his four-fer meant CSK were folded for just 154.

Ishan Kishan's 44 then helped the Orange Army claim their maiden win vs CSK at Chepauk.

Meanwhile, Harshal is our Player of the Day for his sensational spell.