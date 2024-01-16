IPL 2024: Decoding most expensive signings in Punjab Kings' history

1/6

Sports 2 min read

IPL 2024: Decoding most expensive signings in Punjab Kings' history

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:58 pm Jan 16, 202401:58 pm

KL Rahul was the best investment for Punjab Kings (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Punjab Kings have always made some erratic big-money signings at the Indian Premier League auctions. While some of them have worked wonders, others have been a massive let-down for the franchise. Continuing that trend, PBKS made some interesting acquisitions at the IPL 2024 auction. Their top three signings were Harshal Patel, Rilee Rossouw, and Chris Woakes. Here we decode PBKS' most expensive IPL signings.

2/6

Punjab Kings went big for KL Rahul

Punjab Kings went all in for KL Rahul and snapped him for Rs. 11 crore in the 2018 auction. Rahul was handed captaincy after he joined the franchise. In his four years with PBKS, he hammered 2,548 runs from 55 games at 56.62. He smoked two centuries and 23 fifties. He won the Orange Cap in 2020 before leaving for LSG in 2022.

3/6

Liam Livingstone was a big investment for Punjab Kings

Liam Livingstone was a big acquisition for Punjab Kings as they roped him for Rs. 11.5 crore in the 2022 auction. The English dasher has blown hot and cold for PBKS. He has compiled 716 runs from 23 matches at 35.80. The 30-year-old has hammered six fifties for the franchise. Livingstone is still with PBKS and remains a pivotal part of the middle order.

4/6

Punjab Kings were desperate to rope in Harshal Patel

Punjab Kings caught the headlines when they roped in Harshal Patel for Rs. 11.75 crore at the IPL 2024 auction. They invested in his death bowling and variations, which he showcased during his time at RCB and also for India in T20Is. Harshal won the Purple Cap in IPL 2021 when he returned with 32 wickets, the joint-most scalps in a single IPL season.

5/6

Jhye Richardson was the biggest acquisition for PBKS in 2021

Australian speedster Jhye Richardson was bought for Rs. 14 crore by Punjab Kings in the 2021 auction. Overall, he is the second-most expensive player for them and was a massive letdown. He played only three matches, claiming three wickets and scoring 15 runs for the Kings. Richardson refused to feature for PBKS during the UAE leg (2021) before getting released in the following season.

6/6

Sam Curran created history in 2023

Sam Curran was the most expensive player in the 2023 auction at Rs. 18.5 crore. PBKS went all in for him after his exploits for CSK and a sensational performance for England at the 2022 T20 World Cup. Currently at PBKS, he has scored 371 runs from 23 matches at 26.50 while slamming two fifties. He has also claimed 20 wickets for the franchise.