Sports

Shreyas Iyer slams his maiden World Cup hundred

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:24 pm Nov 12, 202305:24 pm

This was his third successive 50-plus score in 2023 WC (Source: X/@BCCI)

Star Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has hammered his maiden century in the ICC Cricket World Cup. His latest blitzkrieg came against the Netherlands in the last league game of the 2023 edition in Bengaluru. Notably, this was his third successive 50-plus score at the event. He has truly been in phenomenal form lately. Here we decode his stats.

A fiery hand from Iyer

Batting first in Bengaluru, India were well placed at 129/2 when Iyer arrived in the middle. The star batter took some time early on before going for the big shots. He was involved in a 71-run stand with Virat Kohli before the latter departed. Iyer then recorded a century stand with KL Rahul to take India past the 300-run mark.

Here are his ODI numbers

Iyer has raced past 2,190 runs from 56 ODIs at an average of 47-plus. While this was his fourth ODI hundred, he also owns 17 fifties. As mentioned, this was his third successive 50-plus score at the event and overall his fourth 50-plus score in the competition. He has now raced past 380 runs at the event, averaging over 55.

The 3rd-fastest Indian to get 2,000 ODI runs

Earlier in the tournament, Iyer became the third-fastest Indian to accomplish 2,000 runs in ODI cricket. Iyer, who made his ODI debut in 2017, accomplished the feat in 49 innings of 54 ODI matches. Shubman Gill (38 innings) and Shikhar Dhawan (48 innings) have reached the milestone faster among Indians. The former is also the overall fastest to get this feat.