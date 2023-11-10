ICC Cricket World Cup: Afghanistan score 244/10 versus South Africa

By Rajdeep Saha 06:09 pm Nov 10, 202306:09 pm

Afghanistan managed 244/10 from their 50 overs

Afghanistan managed 244/10 from their 50 overs versus South Africa in match number 42 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Azmatullah Omarzai remained stranded on 97*, missing out on a deserved century. His knock was a reason the Afghans went past 240 after being 160/7 at one stage. Gerald Coetzee was superb and claimed 4/44. Here is the innings report.

Innings summary of the Afghans

Opting to bat, Afghanistan were off to a decent start, scoring 41 runs. But the side lost three wickets in three overs and the scoring rate dipped significantly. South Africa bowled well and tied the Afghans down, who continued to lose wickets and were reduced to 116/6 and then 160/7. Omarzai was solid and showed composure. He shared a couple of vital partnerships.