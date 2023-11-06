Shakib Al Hasan smashes his 13th fifty-plus score in WC

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Shakib Al Hasan smashes his 13th fifty-plus score in WC

By Parth Dhall 09:48 pm Nov 06, 202309:48 pm

Shakib Al Hasan led Bangladesh from the front while chasing 280 against Sri Lanka in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Delhi. The Bangladesh skipper smashed a 65-ball 82 after Bangladesh were reduced to 41/2. Shakib shared a 169-run stand with Najmul Hossain Shanto to rescue Bangladesh in the chase. With this, the former now has 13 fifty-plus scores in ODI World Cups.

2/5

Shakib plays a captain's knock

Shakib came to the middle after Bangladesh were reduced to 41/2. They had lost both Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das. Shakib, who endured a lean patch before this match, kept on playing his strokes. Together, Shakib and Shanto took Bangladesh past 200. The former slammed 82 off 65 balls, a knock laced with 12 fours and 2 sixes. It was his 56th ODI fifty.

3/5

Third-most fifty-plus scores in ODI WCs

Shakib has 13 fifty-plus scores in ODI World Cups, now the third-most after India's Sachin Tendulkar (21) and Virat Kohli (14). The Bangladesh skipper broke a tie with Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (12) and India's Rohit Sharma (12) in this regard. Shakib has 11 fifties and two tons in the tournament. Both these centuries came in the 2019 edition.

4/5

Shakib's rough patch ends

Shakib finally broke the shackles after facing a rough patch. The one against Sri Lanka was his maiden fifty-plus score in World Cup 2023. His scores in the ongoing tournament read 82, 43, 5, 1, 40, 1, and 14.

5/5

A look at his WC career

Shakib has a great record in the ODI World Cup as he has to 1,332 runs from 37 matches at an average of 41.62. Overall, he is the sixth-highest run-scorer in the competition. He is only behind, Tendulkar (2,278), Ricky Ponting (1,743), Virat Kohli (1,573) Sangakkara (1,532), Rohit Sharma (1,420), and David Warner (1,420). Shakib also has 43 wickets in the tournament.