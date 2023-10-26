Pathum Nissanka races past 1,000 ODI runs in 2023: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:54 pm Oct 26, 202305:54 pm

Nissanka returned with half-centuries in his last three outings (Source: X/ICC)

Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka has become the second batter to accomplish 1,000 ODI runs in 2023. He reached the milestone with his 15th run in SL's 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup clash against England in Bengaluru. Nissanka has been enjoying a great run in the format and he helped SL humble England with a 77*-run knock. Here are his stats.

The second batter to get this feat

Nissanka took 25 games to complete 1,000 runs in 2023. He owns 1,062 runs at 48.27. The tally includes nine half-centuries and a couple of tons. Overall, only India's Shubman Gill (1,325) has mustered more ODI runs this year. Nissanka clocked his 11th fifty-plus score in ODIs this year (50s: 9, 100s: 2). He has equaled Gill with the joint-most fifty-plus scores this year.

4 successive fifties in the ongoing tournament

Nissanka has been on a roll in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. Nissanka came into this match with three successive fifties. He smashed 51 versus Pakistan, 61 versus Australia, and 54 versus the Netherlands. And now, he slammed an unbeaten 77 from 83 balls. He slammed seven fours and 2 sixes. In five WC 2023 matches, Nissanka owns 243 runs at 48.60.

Here are his ODI stats

Nissanka accomplished the milestone of 1,500 ODI runs in his recent outing against Pakistan. In 45 matches, Nissanka has raced to 1,639 runs at 39.97. He slammed his 13th ODI fifty (100s: 3). In 29 matches on Asian soil, he has 1,098 runs at 40.66. In neutral venues, Nissanka owns 600 runs at 54.54.