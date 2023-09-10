Asia Cup: Shubman Gill unlocks another achievement in ODIs

Written by Parth Dhall September 10, 2023 | 06:11 pm 3 min read

Gill slammed a 52-ball 58 against Pakistan (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Indian batter Shubman Gill once again stamped his authority with a blistering knock against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four encounter at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Gill smashed a 52-ball 58, sharing a century stand with his opening partner Rohit Sharma. As a result, the former scripted another record in the 50-over format. Here are the key stats.

A 37-ball half-century for Gill

Gill received a lifeline on the first delivery he faced as Shaheen Afridi dropped his catch off Naseem Shah's bowling. The batter made optimum utilization of the revival and played some remarkable shots. He reached his fifty off just 37 balls. Gill added 121 runs alongside skipper Rohit (56). The former eventually fell to Shaheen in the 18th over.

Gill gets past 1,550 ODI runs, slams eighth fifty

Gill, in his previous outing against Nepal, became the fastest batter to accomplish 1,500 ODI runs. Playing his 30th ODI, the young batter has now raced to 1,572 runs at a terrific average of 62.88. His strike rate in the format reads 102.94. The tally includes four tons and eight fifties. Gill managed a 32-ball 11 in the recent group-stage game against Pakistan.

Most runs by an Indian in first 30 ODI innings

Gill now has the most runs by an Indian in their first 30 ODI innings (1,571). He had earlier broken the record of Shreyas Iyer, who slammed 1,299 runs in this regard. Notably, Shikhar Dhawan (1,231) and Navjot Singh Sidhu (1,207) are the only other Indians to have scored over 1,200 runs in their first 30 innings in the format.

Gill could have owned this world record

It is worth noting that Gill now has the second-most runs by a player in their first 30 ODI innings. He could have broken the record of South African legend Hashim Amla, who owns 1,591 runs in this regard.

Gill has the second-best batting average in ODIs

Gill's current ODI average of 62.88 is the second-highest among batters with at least 1,000 runs. He is only behind the former Netherlands all-rounder, Ryan ten Doeschate (67). Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (59.01) has now slipped to the third position in this regard. Among Indians, Virat Kohli follows Gill on the list, with 12,910-plus runs at a 57-plus average.

Most ODI runs in 2023 (Full-Member nations)

Gill has been on a roll in international cricket in 2023. He is the second-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket this year, having slammed 885 runs at an incredible average of 68.07. UAE's Asif Khan (934), who tops this list, is the only batter with over 800 ODI runs in 2023. Therefore, Gill has the most ODI runs by a Full-Member player this year.

