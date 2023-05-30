Sports

IPL 2023: Presenting the list of the award winners

After two grueling months of action, the Chennai Super Kings have won the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) title. CSK defeated GT in the finals by five wickets (DLS method) in Ahmedabad. This is their fifth IPL title and now they have become the joint-most successful franchise in the competition with Mumbai Indians. Here are the award winners from this season.

Shubman Gill wins the Orange Cap

Shubman Gill becomes the sixth Indian to win the Orange Cap in IPL 2023. He joins the elite list of cricketers to have achieved this feat. Sachin Tendulkar became the first Indian to win the Orange Cap in 2010. Robin Uthappa won in 2014 for KKR followed by Virat Kohli (RCB - 2016), KL Rahul (KXIP- 2020) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK - 2021).

Mohammed Shami bags the Purple Cap

Mohammed Shami scalped 28 wickets in 17 matches, claiming the Purple Cap in IPL 2023. He becomes the seventh Indian bowler to achieve this feat. RP Singh in 2009 was the first Indian to win the award followed by Pragyan Ojha in 2009. Later, Mohit Sharma (2014), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2016 and 2017), Harshal Patel (2021), and Yuzvendra Chahal (2022) won this award.

How did the 2023 IPL final pan out?

GT batted first and posted a mammoth 214/4, courtesy of Sai Sudharsan's 47-ball 96. The rain played spoilsport in the second innings and CSK's revised target was 171 in 15 overs. In their reply, CSK won by five wickets, courtesy of knocks from Devon Conway (47) and Shivam Dube (32*). Ravindra Jadeja slammed two boundaries at the end to help CSK cross the line.

The wait continues!

This is for the fourth time the Orange Cap and the Purple Cap winners are from the same team. However, in the previous three instances, their teams have not won the IPL trophy. 2013 - Hussey & Bravo (Runners-up) 2017 - Warner & Bhuvneshwar (Playoffs) 2022 - Buttler & Chahal (Runners-up) 2023 - Gill & Shami (Runners-up).

Devon Conway: Player of the Match

Conway was exceptional on the big final as he and Ruturaj Gaikwad gave CSK the perfect start, chasing a big total. The NZ opener slammed a 25-ball 47 to lay the platform for the middle-order batters. He stitched a 74-run opening stand with Gaikwad, which allowed the other batters to explode later in a tricky chase. Conway slapped four boundaries and two sixes.

Yashasvi Jaiswal wins the Emerging Player of the Season

It was a breakthrough season for young RR opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who slammed 625 runs in 14 matches. Although RR did not qualify for the playoffs, Jaiswal has grown from strength to strength as a batter this season. He owns an impressive average of 48.07 and a stunning strike rate of 163.61. He slapped five fifties and a solitary ton.

Gill also wins the Most Valuable Player of the season

Gill's exceptional exploits throughout the season helped GT storm their way into the second successive season. He compiled 890 runs in 17 matches this season at an average of 59.33. He has accumulated three centuries and four fifties this season. As mentioned, he also won the Orange Cap for his heroics. He batted with a strike rate of 157.80, slamming 33 maximums.

A look at the other awards

Player of the Final: Devon Conway Super Striker of the Season: Glenn Maxwell (SR: 183.48) Most Valuable Player of the Season: Shubman Gill Most fours of the Season: Shubman Gill (85) Longest six of the Season: Faf du Plessis (115 meters off Ravi Bishnoi) Catch of the season: Rashid Khan Fairplay Award: Delhi Capitals Best Ground(s): Eden Gardens (Kolkata) and Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai).