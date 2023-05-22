Sports

IPL 2023, CSK vs GT (Qualifier 1): Statistical preview

The winning side would earn the coveted ticket to the final

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns in Qualifier 1 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on May 23. Although GT have been on a roll, the Yellow Army have the edge as their home ground MA Chidambaram Stadium will host the match. Notably, the winning side would earn the coveted ticket to the final.

The winner will reach the final

The top-two teams get an additional chance to qualify for the final. While the winner of Qualifier 1 will advance to the summit clash straightaway, the loser will head to Qualifier 2, awaiting the winner of the Eliminator. Teams finishing third and fourth will tussle in the Eliminator. Notably, GT topped the league stage last season as well and even clinched Qualifier 1.

Record 12th playoffs for CSK

CSK have been one of the most successful franchises in the competition. They qualified for the playoffs for a record 12th time. They missed out on the top four only last season and also in 2020. CSK won the title in 2021, beating KKR in the finals. They did not feature in 2016 and 2017 due to a spot-fixing ban.

GT claimed 10 wins in 14 matches

It has been another sensational season for GT as they look like a solid unit raring to defend their IPL crown. This is only their second IPL season and both times they have finished at the top of the points table. The Titans were the only side to reach 20 points (10 wins in 14 matches. They had a Net Run Rate of +0.809.

Home advantage to benefit CSK

The iconic Chepauk stadium will host Qualifier 1, giving MS Dhoni's men an edge. In seven home games this season, CSK have prevailed four times while losing thrice. Their overall tally of 44 wins in 63 IPL games here is the third-highest for any team at a particular venue. Interestingly, the Titans are yet to play a game at this venue in the IPL.

Dhoni eyes this feat

With a win, Dhoni will become the first player to lead a franchise to 10 IPL finals. The Super Kings reached the finals in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2018, 2019, and 2021. They were crowned champions in four of these seasons (2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021). Dhoni would want to sign off with a fifth IPL title.

Hardik could unlock this achievement

On the other hand, Hardik could become the first player to lead a team to the IPL final in each of their first two seasons. In IPL 2022, he contributed to GT's win with 487 runs and eight wins.

Who are the key performers?

Both CSK openers Devon Conway (585) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (504) have scored over 500 runs in IPL 2023. The duo has been giving CSK scintillating starts. Besides, Shubman Gill (680) leads the tally for GT and is the second-highest run-scorer of the season. CSK's Shivam Dube has a strike rate of 160.41. Both Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan have 24 wickets from 14 matches.