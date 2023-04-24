Sports

IPL 2023: GT eye momentum; MI look for retaliation

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 24, 2023, 02:23 pm 3 min read

GT defended 135 against LSG in the last match (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

After pulling off a heist in their last match, Gujarat Titans will return to Ahmedabad to host the Mumbai Indians for match number 35 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Both teams have played six matches, but GT have won four to MI's three. MI had won three matches on the bounce before falling short against PBKS. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, streaming details

The Narendra Modi Stadium will host the match on April 25. GT have lost twice in three matches here. The pitch will assist the spinners and pacers but once a batter is set, run-scoring will get easier. The chasing team has won all three matches this season. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free (7:30pm).

A look at the H2H record

Courtesy of making their debut last season, the reigning champions have faced the five-time winners only once last season. The match surprisingly ended in MI's favor. MI batted first and posted 177/6 courtesy of Tim David's 21-ball 44*. In response, GT had a 100-plus run opening stand as Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill slammed fifties, but they fell short by five runs.

Story of these two teams in IPL 2023

GT started well against CSK, but defending totals were always their primary problem. However, in the last match, they defended 135/6 against LSG on a tough pitch. It will surely boost their morale for the rest of the season. Meanwhile, MI, after winning three matches consecutively, failed to chase down PBKS's mammoth total. They have won two out of three away matches.

A look at the key performers

Rashid Khan has been sensational with 12 wickets in six matches. Cameron Green has smoked two consecutive 60-plus scores. He has amassed 166 runs this season. Piyush Chawla has been exceptional with nine wickets at an economy of 6.86. Mohammed Shami will be crucial for GT. He has claimed 10 wickets. All eyes will be on Gill (228) and Tilak Varma (217).

Here's the probable playing XIs

GT probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (captain), Vijay Shankar, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, and Mohit Sharma. MIprobable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Hrithik Shokeen, and Jofra Archer.

