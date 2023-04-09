Sports

Rinku Singh smashes five successive sixes versus Gujarat Titans: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 09, 2023, 08:50 pm 2 min read

Rinku Singh hammers five consectuive sixes as KKR stun GT (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rinku Singh turned hero for Kolkata Knight Riders as they defeated the reigning champions Gujarat Titans by three wickets in match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Rinku slammed a 48* from 21 balls and helped the Knights register their second win of this season. Needing 28 off the last five balls, Rinku smoked Yash Dayal for five successive sixes.

A match-winning knock from Rinku Singh

Rinku came to the crease when KKR just lost Nitish Rana and were 128/3. Venkatesh Iyer also departed soon after. Rinku then witnessed Rashid Khan scalping a hat-trick. The Knights were outclassed at 155/7 and that's when Rinku came into play. He did the unimaginable, helping KKR achieve the highest target in the last over off an innings in IPL.

Rinku closing in on 350 runs for KKR

The 25-year-old southpaw has raced to 349 runs for KKR in 20 matches at 24.92 while striking at 139.04. He scored 174 runs in seven matches last season and played a couple of crucial cameos coming down the batting order. Overall, he has scored 1,392 runs in 78 T20s at 26.76 (SR: 139.75). He has slammed six fifties in this format.

Did you know?

Rinku is the first player ever in T20 history to hit five consecutive sixes in a run-chase (20th over). This was also the most runs scored off the 20th over (29) in a successful chase, bettering 23 runs - RPS vs PBKS, Vizag, 2016.

Rinku joins an elite IPL club

Rinku has joined an elite list in the IPL in terms of five successive sixes. 5 - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs Rahul Sharma (PWI), Bangalore, 2012. 5 - Rahul Tewatia (RR) vs Sheldon Cottrell (PBKS), Sharjah, 2020. 5 - Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) vs Harshal Patel (RCB), Mumbai Wankhede, 2021. 5 - Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder (LSG) vs Shivam Mavi (KKR), Pune, 2022.