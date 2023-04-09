Sports

Rashid Khan becomes 4th bowler with a hat-trick versus KKR

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 09, 2023, 07:22 pm 1 min read

Rashid Khan claimed a hat-trick in the 17th over against Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 113 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Sunday. Gujarat Titans posted a mammoth 204/4 versus KKR after batting first in Ahmedabad. In response, KKR were going along well (155/4 after 16 overs). Rashid came in and claimed three successive scalps to stun everyone.

4th bowler to claim a hat-trick versus KKR

Rashid is the 4th bowler to claim a hat-trick versus KKR after Makhaya Ntini (CSK), Kolkata, 2008; Pravin Tambe (RR), Ahmedabad, 2014; and Yuzvendra Chahal (RR), Mumbai (Brabourne), 2022.