Indian Premier League: Andre Russell set to complete this double

Andre Russell has an IPL career strike rate of 177.88 (Soruce: Twitter/@KKRiders)

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounders Andre Russell is one of the biggest superstars in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has been with the franchise since 2014 and has developed into a fan favorite. Russell's exploits with the bat, especially in the death overs, have grabbed eyeballs. He is set to register 2,000 runs and 100 wickets for KKR in the tournament.

A look at Russell's IPL numbers

Russell has slammed 2,035 runs in 98 matches at a decent average of 30.37. He has mustered 10 fifties and owns an impressive strike rate of 177.88, the highest in the tournament. With the ball, he has snapped 89 wickets at an average of 24.48. He bowls the tough overs for KKR and has an economy of 9.14.

Russell inching close to this rare IPL double

Russell has slammed 1,977 runs for KKR while scalping 88 wickets in 91 IPL matches. He could become the first player in the tournament to score 2,000 runs and pick 100 wickets for a single IPL franchise. While Ravindra Jadeja has achieved this feat but he has not done it representing one franchise. Russell is 23 runs and 12 wickets away from the milestone.

Fastest to 2,000 runs in IPL (balls faced)

Russell became the fastest batter to smash 2,000 runs in IPL in terms of balls faced when he scored an unbeaten 49 against Sunrisers Hyderabad last season. The Jamaican took only 784 balls to reach the milestone, faster than any other batter. Chris Gayle remains the fastest to 2,000 IPL runs in terms of innings played, having reached there in 48 innings.

Best batting strike rate in IPL

Russell's IPL career strike rate of 177.88 is the highest among any other batter who has faced at least 100 balls in this tournament. The all-rounder has been around for more than a decade now and yet has maintained this monstrous strike rate. As per ESPNcricinfo, Russell has a strike rate of 209.31 in the death overs in the tournament.

Third-most sixes in T20s; fastest to 100 IPL sixes

Having smashed 587 sixes, Russell has the third-most sixes in T20 history. He is only behind Gayle (1,056) and Kieron Pollard (812). Russell is also the fastest to smash 100 IPL sixes, as he reached the landmark in only 657 balls.

Russell also holds these records for KKR

Russell is the second-highest wicket-taker for KKR in the IPL with 88 wickets, only behind Sunil Narine. His tally of 172 IPL sixes for KKR is the highest for any batter. Russell's IPL figures of 5/15 are the best figures for a KKR bowler in this tournament. He is also the third-highest run-scorer for KKR (1,977) in the IPL.

Do you know?

Russell became the first bowler in IPL history to pick four wickets in a single over. He achieved this feat against Gujarat Titans last season when he dismissed Abhinav Manohar, Lockie Ferguson, Rahul Tewatia, and Yash Dayal in the 20th over of the innings.

Key details about IPL 2023

Reigning champions Gujarat Titans will host Chennai Super Kings on March 31 in the curtain-raiser of IPL 2023. Meanwhile, Russell's Kolkata Knight Riders will start their campaign with an away match against Punjab Kings on April 1. The IPL will return to its old home and away format with all 10 teams scheduled to play seven games at their home venue and seven away.