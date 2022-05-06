Sports

IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 06, 2022, 04:21 pm 3 min read

LSG are second in IPL 2022 (Photo credit: Twitter/@LucknowIPL)

In-form Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday. LSG are second, having won seven out of three games. KKR are stationed at eighth with three wins from 10 games. Notably, this is the maiden face-off between the two sides in IPL 2022. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The match will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The pitch is expected to have enough help for everyone. The par score could be around 160-170 and batters will enjoy their stroke-play. The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

LSG LSG are the in-form side

LSG are on the verge of sealing a playoff berth. The KL Rahul-led side has done well, besides being consistent. One expects to see another refined show here. Rahul leads the way for his side with the bat. Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda have crucial jobs ahead of them. With the ball, Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi can be influential for LSG.

KKR Can KKR build on from win over RR?

After suffering five successive losses, KKR finally won a game, overpowering RR. Issue remain at the top for KKR. It remains to be seen if they stick with Aaron Finch. Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, and Rinku Singh will hope to handle the onus of scoring. Sunil Narine leads this bowling unit. He has been highly economical. Umesh Yadav has an important role as usual.

Probable XI Probable playing XI of both the sides

LSG probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi KKR probable XI: Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav

Performers Who are the key performers?

Shreyas Iyer has 324 runs in IPL 2022. He is KKR's best scorer, averaging 36.00. Rahul has amassed 451 runs in IPL 2022 (second-highest). He averages 56.37. In 10 games, Umesh has claimed 15 scalps in IPL 2022 at 19.06. Tim Southee has picked up 10 scalps from five games at 15.70. Narine has an economy rate of 5.25 in the ongoing season.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Quinton de Kock (wk), Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (c) Nitish Rana, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Sunil Narine, Ravi Bishnoi, Umesh Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Southee Fantasy XI (option 2): Quinton de Kock (wk), Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (c) Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Krunal Pandya, Sunil Narine, Ravi Bishnoi, Umesh Yadav, Mohsin Khan, D Chameera

Stadium stats Decoding the MCA Stadium stats

10 matches have been played here in IPL 2022. Teams batting first have won seven times. Teams chasing have won thrice. Highest total in IPL 2022 is 210/6 (RR vs SRH). Lowest total in IPL 2022: 115/10 (RCB vs RR). KKR have won all seven games here in IPL history. LSG have played one game here, winning the same.