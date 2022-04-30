Sports

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans beat RCB, race to 16 points

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) extended their lead after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match number 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Saturday. Batting first, RCB posted a decent 170/6 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar slammed respective fifties. In response, GT got the job done to pocket their eighth win of the season.

Match How did the match pan out?

RCB lost Faf du Plessis early on before Kohli and Patidar added 99 runs for the second wicket. After Kohli's dismissal, RCB lost their way a bit, However, Glenn Maxwell (33) and Mahipal Lomror (16) saw RCB post 170/6. For GT, Pradeep Sangwan claimed figures worth 2/19. In response, GT openers added vital runs upfront. RCB had their moments but GT showed composure.

Kohli 43rd IPL fifty for Kohli

Kohli broke the shackles to post a rare fifty. This was Kohli's maiden fifty this season. He hammered a 53-ball 58 (4s 6, 6s 1). Prior to this knock, his scores in IPL 2022 read as 41*, 12, 5, 48, 1, 12, 0, 0, and 9. Kohli has now smashed his 43rd IPL fifty. He has 6,469 runs at 36.54, including 186 this season.

GT Crucial feats attained by GT bowlers

Rashid Khan claimed figures worth 1/29 from his four overs. The Afghan spinner has nine wickets in IPL 2022. Rashid has 102 scalps, equaling the tally of Zaheer Khan. Mohammed Shami (1/39) has 14 scalps in IPL 2022 at 20.00. He has 93 scalps in the IPL. Lockie Ferguson (1/36) has raced to 10 scalps, becoming the second Titans bowler to reach the mark.

Do you know? Maiden fifty for Patidar and a highest stand against GT

Playing his sixth IPL match, Patidar scored a maiden fifty. He smashed a 32-ball 52, slamming five fours and two sixes. The 99-run stand between Kohli and Patidar is now the highest by any side against table-toppers GT.

Information Hasaranga races to 15 scalps in IPL 2022

Wanindu Hasaranga claimed 2/28 from his four overs. The Sri Lankan spinner has become the fifth bowler to claim 15-plus wickets in IPL 2022. He has 15 scalps at 18.20.

Information Maxwell gets past Dravid

Glenn Maxwell hammered a superb 33 for RCB from just 18 balls. He smashed three fours and two sixes. Maxi has raced to 2,175 runs in the IPL at 25.29. He has surpassed Rahul Dravid's tally of 2,174 runs.

Duo A match-winning effort by Miller and Tewatia

GT were reduced to 95/4 at one stage before David Miller and Rahul Tewatia added a superb 79*-run stand for the fifth wicket. Miller smashed an unbeaten 39 from 24 balls. He has 276 runs at 69.00 this season. Overall, he has 2,250 runs at 35.15. Tewatia hammered 43* from 25 balls. He has 179 runs at 44.75 this season (SR 161.26).