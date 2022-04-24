Sports

IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Rohit Sharma elects to field

IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Rohit Sharma elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 24, 2022, 07:03 pm 2 min read

LSG face MI test on Sunday (Photo credit: Twitter/@LucknowIPL)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) would be up against a frail-looking Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 37th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. LSG have snatched four wins from seven outings, while MI have been win-less so far. The news from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is that MI skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to field first.

Details Pitch report, timing and TV listing

The pitch will assist batting and there will be even bounce on offer. Seven matches have been played here this season. The wicket has averaged close to 170 in the first innings, including a score of 222 by RR in the last outing versus DC. The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or streamed on the Hotstar app.

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, KL Rahul (LSG) has smashed 764 runs in 15 matches against MI. He averages 76.40. Pacer Avesh Khan (LSG) has scalped 11 wickets in seven matches this season at 20.09. Suryakumar Yadav (MI) has slammed 232 runs in five matches this season. He averages 58.00. Left-handed batter Tilak Varma (MI) has amassed 234 runs in seven innings. He averages 46.80.

Do you know? LSG beat MI earlier this season

The two teams met earlier this season with LSG sealing a win. Batting first, LSG managed 199/4 in 20 overs. KL Rahul smashed an unbeaten 103. In response, MI managed 181/9 in 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav and Dewald Brevis got to scores of 30-pius.

Information Mohsin Khan comes in for Avesh

LSG Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan. Notably, Avesh Khan has a niggle and misses out.

Information No changes for MI

MI Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah