IPL 2022, RR beat KKR in high-scoring thriller: Records broken

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 18, 2022, 11:37 pm 3 min read

Shreyas Iyer slammed a remarkable 85 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals overcame Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 30 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. The Royals successfully defended 217, with Yuzvendra Chahal taking a historic hat-trick. Shreyas Iyer played a captain's knock, however, it went in vain. Earlier, Jos Buttler hammered a record-breaking hundred for the Royals, helping them get past 200. Here are the records.

Match How did the match pan out?

RR were off to a flying start. Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal shared a 97-run stand before the latter departed. Buttler raced to his third IPL ton, while Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer helped RR post a mammoth 217/5. Aaron Finch and Shreyas Iyer fueled KKR's run-chase with powerful knocks. However, Yuzvendra Chahal delivered a match-winning spell eventually. KKR were bowled out for 210.

Buttler Third IPL century for Buttler

Jos Buttler was the chief architect of RR's innings, having slammed a phenomenal ton. He smashed 103 off 61 deliveries with the help of 9 fours and 5 sixes. The England batter slammed his third IPL ton and his second of the ongoing season. Buttler has become the first batter to register three centuries for the Royals in the IPL.

Information Buttler reclaims the Orange Cap

Buttler has reclaimed the Orange Cap. He averages 75.00 presently, having slammed 375 runs from six matches this season. Buttler's scores in IPL 2022 read as 103 vs RR, 54 vs GT, 13 vs LSG, 70* vs RCB, 100 vs MI, and 35 vs SRH.

Feats Other feats attained by Buttler

Buttler has become the sixth player to have registered two or more centuries in a single IPL season. Chris Gayle (two in 2011), Virat Kohli (four in 2016), Hashim Amla (two in 2017), Shane Watson (two in 2018), and Shikhar Dhawan (two in 2020) are the others. Buttler is the fourth player to score an IPL ton at the Brabourne Stadium.

Narine First man to play 150 matches for KKR

Star all-rounder Sunil Narine became the first player to represent KKR in 150 T20 matches. In his milestone match, Narine turned out to be the pick of KKR bowlers. He conceded just 21 runs as RR went on to cross the 200-run mark. Narine snapped up two wickets in the form of Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag.

Hat-trick Fifth RR bowler to take an IPL hat-trick

Leg-spinner Chahal registered his first hat-trick in the IPL, the 21st of the tournament overall. He became the fifth RR bowler to reach this landmark after Ajit Chandila, Pravin Tambe, Shane Watson, and Shreyas Gopal. Chahal went on to take a five-wicket haul, his first in the cash-rich league. He recorded figures of 5/40 (took four of these in the 17th over).