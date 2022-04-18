Sports

Narine becomes first player to play 150 matches for KKR

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 18, 2022, 08:40 pm 2 min read

Narine is the leading wicket-taker for KKR (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine entered the record books on Monday. He featured in his 150th match for Kolkata Knight Riders as the franchise took on Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022. Narine has become the first player to represent the Knight Riders in as many matches in T20 cricket. He is also the leading wicket-taker for the franchise in the IPL.

Context Why does this story matter?

Since making his IPL debut in 2012, Narine has been one of KKR's go-to men.

His economical spells and fiery cameos have saved Kolkata Knight Riders from the jaws of defeat on many occasions.

A two-time IPL winner (2012, 2014), Narine continues to be a mystery for the batters.

He is punching noteworthy performances even in his 11th season of IPL.

Career A look at Narine's IPL career

Narine, who has played for only KKR, has the seventh-most wickets in the IPL. In a career spanning over a decade, he has claimed 147 wickets at an average of 24.68. He has maintained an incredible economy of 6.66. Narine has registered seven IPL four-wicket hauls. He also has a five-for to his name (5/19), which he registered against Punjab Kings in 2012.

Information Narine owns 165 wickets for KKR

Narine has taken 165 wickets from 150 matches for KKR in T20 cricket. A total of 18 of these have come in the now-defunct Champions League T20. He also owns a total of 977 runs with the bat for KKR in T20s.

Batting Narine's exploits with the bat

Over the years, Narine has given KKR some flying starts in the IPL. He has a staggering strike rate of 162.13 in the cash-rich league. Narine holds the record for smashing the joint-second-fastest IPL half-century, with Yusuf Pathan. He touched the 50-run mark off just 15 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2017 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Records Notable records of Narine

Narine has received the "Player of the Match" award on 12 occasions. He has a hat-trick in IPL which he pinned down versus PBKS in Mohali in 2013. He dismissed the likes of David Hussey, Azhar Mahmood, and Gurkeerat Singh. In the IPL, Narine was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in 2012 and the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2018.