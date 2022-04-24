Sports

Iga Swiatek wins Stuttgart Open, beats Aryna Sabalenka: Key Stats

Iga Swiatek wins Stuttgart Open, beats Aryna Sabalenka: Key Stats

Written by V Shashank Apr 24, 2022, 06:11 pm 3 min read

Swiatek has enjoyed a dominating run this season (Source: Twitter/@PorscheTennis)

World number one Iga Swiatek has claimed her maiden Stuttgart Open title beating the number three seed Aryna Sabalenka. The number one seed battered Sabalenka in straight sets (6-2, 6-2) to extend the head-to-head lead by 2-1. Notably, Swiatek stamped her 23rd consecutive win of the season. Also, Swiatek has now claimed her seventh title since turning pro. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

It was Swiatek's maiden title at the Stuttgart Open.

She enjoys a 4-0 win record at the tournament and a 4-0 record on a clay court in 2022.

Add to that, it's her fourth title this season.

She had claimed Qatar Open, Indian Wells, and Miami Open earlier, winning in straight sets in each of the finals.

Clearly, 2022 has served her well.

Performance A look at Swiatek's run in 2022 Stuttgart Open

The number one seed Swiatek rode past Germany's Eva Lys in the round of 16 in straight sets 6-1, 6-1. In the quarters, Swiatek beat Emma Raducanu 6-4, 6-4, extending a 4-0 lead over British players since turning pro. In the semis, she overcame Liudmilla Samsonova of Russia in an arduous battle 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-5. And now, she got past Sabalenka comfortably.

Semi-final Swiatek toppled Samsonova 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-5 in semis

The match lasted a total of three hours and three minutes. World number 31, Samsonova, managed to snap Swiatek's 28-set winning streak courtesy of a win in the tie-breaker in the first set. Swiatek pocketed 129 points to Samsonova's 119. Also, the 20-year-old garnered 59 receiving points to Samsonova's 40. With that, Swiatek now holds a 1-0 lead over Samsonova in the head-to-head meetings.

Career A look at Swiatek's career achievements

So far, she has attained seven career titles including a Grand Slam (2020 French Open). She reached the semis of the 2022 Australian Open. In 2021, Swiatek won the Italian Open and Adelaide International. In addition to that, she has won Qatar Open, Indian Wells, and Miami Masters, all in 2022.

Semi-final 2nd successive finale loss at Stuttgart Open for Sabalenka

Sabalenka topped world number three Paula Badosa to clinch her second consecutive spot in the Stuttgart Open final. The match lasted an hour and 40 minutes. However, with this loss versus Swiatek, she has now suffered defeats in two successive finals. She was beaten by Ashleigh Barty last season. Notably, Sabalenka has a 7-2 record at the Stuttgart Open.

2022 How has Sabalenka fared this season?

The former world number two exited in the quarters of the Qatar Open. She was ousted in the fourth and third rounds of the Australian Open and Charleston Open, respectively. She failed to get past the second round of the Adelaide International 1, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Indian Wells, and Miami Open. She exited in the first round of the Adelaide International 2

Twitter Post A massive win for Swiatek

1️⃣GA DID IT! 🏆🧡

The World No.1 seals the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix title with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over third seed Aryna Sabalenka. Congratulations, @iga_swiatek!#porschetennis #PTGP22 pic.twitter.com/cyK8Migddm — Porsche Tennis (@PorscheTennis) April 24, 2022