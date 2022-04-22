Sports

Stuttgart Open 2022: Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa progress

Stuttgart Open 2022: Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa progress

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha Apr 22, 2022, 03:02 pm 3 min read

Badosa was involved in an arduous battle alongside Elena Rybakina (Source: Twitter/@PorscheTennis)

World number five Aryna Sabalenka beat Canada's Bianca Andreescu to seal a spot in the quarters of the ongoing Stuttgart Open. Sabalenka overpowered Andreescu 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 in the round of 16. She will now face world number six Anett Kontaveit on Friday. Meanwhile, number two seed Paula Badosa outwitted Elena Rybakina in a closely fought encounter and earn progression. Here's more.

Sabalenka Sabalenka thwarts Andreescu's hopes of a comeback

Sabalenka, who had finished as the runner-up to Ashleigh Barty last year, didn't allow Andreescu to make a comeback. The match lasted one hour and 52 minutes. Sabalenka won 87 points in total with 70% wins on the first serve. She hit seven aces to Andreescu's four. As per WTA, the week marked Andreescu's come-back after a six-month break from mental-health issues.

2022 Sabalenka betters her numbers this season

Women's singles tennis star Sabalenka is yet to win a tournament this season. She has an 8-8 win-loss record post the win over Andreescu in the round of 16. She reached the quarter-finals in the Qatar Open only to lose to Iga Swiatek in straight sets (6-2, 6-3). In January, she was eliminated in the fourth round of the 2022 Australian Open.

Badosa Badosa outlasts Rybakina in a three-set battle

Badosa beat Rybakina 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 in what was a close encounter. This was her fifth three-set win in 2022. As per WTA, Badosa has also won her past four third-set tiebreaks. She now has a 3-1 lead over Rybakina. Badosa will next face number seven seed Ons Jabeur in the quarters, against whom she enjoys a 2-1 lead.

2022 How has Badosa fared this season?

The Spaniard has a 19-7 record in 2022. She won the 2022 Sydney International, beating Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 4-6, and 7-6(4). That has been her only win at the ATP event this season. She reached the semi-finals at Indian Wells, Miami Masters, and Charleston Open. She was ousted in the fourth round of the Australian Open and the third round in Qatar.

Twitter Post Raducanu up against Iga Swiatek

.@EmmaRaducanu sets up a quarter final clash with World No.1 Iga Swiatek! The Porsche Brand Ambassador comes back after losing the second set and wins 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 over Tamara Korpatsch. See you tomorrow, Emma! #porschetennis #PTGP22 pic.twitter.com/6wZ8sKuneD — Porsche Tennis (@PorscheTennis) April 21, 2022

Match-up Raducanu to face Swiatek in the quarter-finals

World number 12 Emma Raducanu thwarted Tamara Korpatsch 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 in the round of 16. The Briton will be squaring off against world number one Iga Swiatek in the quarters on Friday. Notably, this would be the first time they would face other in a tennis event. Swiatek has a staggering 27-3 record to Raducanu's 4-5 in the season underway.

Results A look at the other key results

Ons Jabeur outwitted Daria Kasatkina in straight sets 6-3, 6-3. The former world number seven has now advanced to the quarters where she will face Badosa. Laura Siegemund was leading against Maria Sakkari 6-4, 3-1 before the latter had to retire. Meanwhile, former world number one Karolina Pliskova failed to beat Ludmilla Samsonova. Samsonova stunned Pliskova 6-4, 6-4.