IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Apr 22, 2022, 01:30 pm 3 min read

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face a blazing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday. RCB have raked in five wins from seven matches (NRR of +0.251). Meanwhile, SRH have won four games in succession having lost to RR and LSG at the start (NRR of -0.077). Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Brabourne Stadium will host this much-coveted encounter. So far, five of the nine matches played at Brabourne have witnessed the chasing side stage a triumph. Batters have fared well at Brabourne, while pacers can be backed to trouble them on a few occasions. Viewers can tune into the Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-stream the match on the Hotstar app.

RCB RCB will want to continue their run

RCB couldn't have asked for a better run in the tournament so far. Bowlers have targeted the right lengths which have clearly showcased in the results. Batting-wise, the team is still reliant on their middle order comprising an in-form Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Glenn Maxwell. It's high time they resolve the top-order issue that has cost them crucial starts in the powerplay overs.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have faced each other on 20 occasions in IPL (including one abandoned match). SRH have won 11 times while RCB have won on eight instances. Since 2020, SRH have a 3-2 record over RCB.

SRH Sunrisers eye fifth win on the trot

SRH have had a reversal in their fortunes over the last few games Rahul Tripathi has been the stand-out batter for the Sunrisers. Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram's finishing abilities need all the adulation. Bowling-wise, the pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, and T Natarajan would have to dole out a ripper of a show at Brabourne.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

RCB (probable XI): Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj. SRH (probable XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith/Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, Rahul Tripathi (SRH) has amassed 205 runs in last five matches in IPL at 51.25. Aiden Markram (SRH) has racked up 190 runs in six matches this season at 190.00. Aussie seamer Josh Hazlewood (RCB) has scalped eight wickets in three matches at 10.75. Wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik (RCB) has hoarded 210 runs this season at a prolific average of 210.00.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Aiden Markram, Shahbaz Ahmed, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, T Natarajan, Umran Malik. Fantasy XI (option 2): Nicholas Pooran, Dinesh Karthik, Kane Williamson, Faf du Plessis, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Maxwell, Aiden Markram, Shahbaz Ahmed, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, T Natarajan.