IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Apr 17, 2022

T Natarajan picked 3/37 against KKR (Source: Twitter/@SunRisers)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be lacing up to face a revitalized Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday. PBKS have clinched three wins in five matches. Meanwhile, SRH have willed themselves to three wins in a row. Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai will host this affair. Here are the venue-specific details.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The venue has hosted nine matches this season, with the chasing side winning on five occasions. Over the last five matches, DYP has averaged a first innings total in excess of 170. Both pacers and spinners have had notable shows so far. The last outing at DYP witnessed GT (192/4) hammer RR (155/9) by 37 runs.

SRH How have SRH fared at this venue?

Sunrisers Hyderabad have bagged two wins in three matches at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. They have played all three of her matches at this venue this season. SRH (157/9) lost to LSG by 12 runs in their maiden outing at DYP. SRH (155/2) then thumped CSK by eight wickets. Lastly, SRH (168/2) derailed GT's three-match win streak by eight wickets.

PBKS How have PBKS fared at this venue?

Punjab Kings have a 50% win record from two matches at DYP. PBKS' maiden affair at this venue turned out to be sour, given they lost to Pune Warriors India (113/3) by seven wickets in 2011. This edition witnessed PBKS (208/5) beat RCB (205/2) by five wickets to seal their first win at this venue. It was also PBKS's season-opener.

Information Who have fared better at DYP - pacers or spinners?

A total of 51 wickets have been recorded across the last five matches at this venue (including four run-outs). Interestingly, both pacers and spinners have come up with commendable shows. Pacers have affected 26 dismissals while spinners have picked up 21 wickets.

Data Highest and lowest scores at DYP in IPL 2022

SRH's highest total at this venue this season: 168 (vs GT). SRH's lowest total at this venue this season: 155 (vs CSK). SRH's biggest margin of a win: eight wickets (vs CSK, GT). PBKS have played just one outing at DYP this season. Their highest total at this venue: 208 (vs RCB). PBKS' biggest margin of a win at DYP: five wickets (vs RCB).

Information PBKS vs SRH: Telecast details

