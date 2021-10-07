IPL 2021, Punjab Kings overcome Chennai Super Kings: Records broken

Published on Oct 07, 2021

IPL 2021: Punjab Kings defeat Chennai Super Kings

Punjab Kings have beaten Chennai Super Kings in the 53rd match of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. A scintillating knock from KL Rahul (98*) helped Punjab chase the 135-run target with ease. The Punjab skipper became the first batter to complete 600 runs in the ongoing season. Meanwhile, the Yellow Army suffered their third consecutive defeat. Here are the records broken.

Match

How did the match pan out?

CSK lost star opener Ruturaj Gaikwad early on after PBKS elected to field. Although Faf du Plessis kept CSK afloat, he kept losing partners. The South African batter did the bulk of scoring as CSK managed 134/6 in 20 overs. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave a solid start to PBKS. The former remained unbeaten as PBKS won by six wickets.

Faf

Faf loves playing against PBKS

Faf has been in sublime form in the ongoing season. Once again, he carried CSK single-handedly with the bat. Faf racked up 76 runs off 55 balls with the help of 8 fours and 2 sixes. His scores against PBKS since 2019 read as - 54 (38), 96 (55), 87* (53), 48 (34), 36* (33), 76 (55).

Rahul

Rahul slams his sixth fifty of the 2021 IPL season

KL Rahul launched his counter-attack right from the start in the run-chase. He brought up yet another half-century, his 27th in the IPL. The Punjab skipper smashed a 42-ball 98* (7 fours, 8 sixes). Rahul has the most fifties in the ongoing season (6). He was earlier tied with Faf (5) on this list. The former is also the leading run-scorer in the season.

Do you know?

Highest run-scorer for PBKS

Rahul is now the highest run-scorer for Punjab Kings in the IPL (2,548). He surpassed Shaun Marsh on the tally, who registered 2,477 runs for the franchise. Rahul and Marsh are the only two batters with over 2,000 runs for PBKS.

Feats

Rahul completes 600 runs in IPL 2021

Rahul has become the first batter to complete 600 runs this season (626). This is the second consecutive season where he has reached the landmark. Notably, Rahul has smashed 600 runs in three of the last four seasons (2020: 670, 2019: 593, 2018: 659. He registered his best average in a single season. Rahul returned unbeaten four times this season.