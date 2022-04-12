Sports

IPL 2022: Decoding Kieron Pollard's numbers against Punjab Kings

Written by Karina Michwal Apr 12, 2022, 06:32 pm 2 min read

Pollard is MI's highest run-scorer against PBKS (Image Credit: Twitter/@mipaltan)

Mumbai Indians will cross swords with Punjab Kings in match number 23 of the Indian Premier League 2022 season on Wednesday. MI stalwart Kieron Pollard will be hoping to finally make an impact after a quiet season so far. He registered a golden duck in MI's previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Here, we decode his performance against PBKS.

Context Why does this story matter?

MI have lost all four of their opening games in the season so far.

In order to get their campaign back on track, the Rohit Sharma-led side will have to outdo the Kings in Wednesday's encounter.

Veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard could be the key here, given his incredible record against PBKS.

He is MI's highest run-scorer against PBKS in the IPL.

vs PBKS Pollard has stellar numbers against PBKS

Pollard has racked up 529 runs at a strike rate of 164.79 across 22 innings against the Kings. The tally includes three half-centuries. He has amassed these runs at an average of 40.69. Besides, the veteran all-rounder has also scalped seven wickets against the Kings. Overall, Pollard has scored 3,315 runs, striking at 149.45 in the IPL.

Contest Pollard vs PBKS bowlers

Pollard's brilliant record against the Kings prove that they are his favorite opponents. As per Cricketpedia, the MI batter has amassed 12 runs off 16 balls against Kagiso Rabada, while the latter has dismissed him once in the IPL. Against Sandeep Sharma, he has collected 44 runs off 23 balls, while the veteran bowler has dismissed him once in their seven encounters.

Analysis Most dangerous in death overs

Pollard has been MI's go-to man in crunch situations during crucial games. He has an incredible strike rate of 196.89 in the death overs against PBKS. The power-hitter has smashed 254 runs in this phase, lacing them with 20 sixes and 14 fours. Overall, he has a strike rate of 184.05 and has scored 1,662 runs from the last four overs in the tournament.

IPL 2022 A look at his performance in IPL 2022 so far

Pollard's record with the bat hasn't been up to his usual lofty standards in the tournament so far. He has scored 47 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 130.55. Pollard was dismissed for a duck in MI's last game with Royal Challengers Bangalore. His scores read as - 0(1) vs RCB, 22*(5) vs KKR, 22(24) vs RR, and 3(6) vs DC.