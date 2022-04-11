Sports

IPL 2022, SRH vs GT: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

IPL 2022, SRH vs GT: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank Apr 11, 2022, 02:24 pm 2 min read

Washington Sundar has pocketed four wickets in IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@SunRisers)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face a raging Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. SRH trounced CSK to gain their maiden win of the season. Meanwhile, GT have been triumphant in all three matches. The match will take place at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Here are the key venue-specific details.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The venue has hosted six matches this season. The wicket has averaged 166.33, with the chasing side winning on four instances. The last outing at this venue was between SRH and CSK, with the former chasing 155 in 17.4 overs. Pacers are likely to garner better numbers than spinners. Since it's an evening fixture, dew will aid the batters as the game progresses.

SRH How have SRH fared at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy?

Sunrisers Hyderabad have played two games at this venue. They enjoy a win and a loss each. SRH (157/9) lost to LSG by 12 runs in their maiden affair here. It was their highest total at this venue. However, SRH (155/2) outwitted CSK by eight wickets in their recent encounter at this venue. It is their lowest total at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy.

Stats A look at some other stats

In the last six matches, the venue has recorded a total of 72 wickets (including three run-outs). Pacers have ruled the roost with 45 scalps so far. Meanwhile, spinners have affected 24 dismissals. In the season underway, PBKS have recorded the highest total at this venue: 208 (vs RCB). Meanwhile, KKR have registered the lowest total at this venue: 128 (vs RCB).

Information SRH vs GT: Telecast details

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. One can live-stream the match on the Disney+Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match will be available for viewing across languages: Hindi, English, Bangla, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.