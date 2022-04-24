Sports

IPL 2022: LSG hand MI their eighth consecutive defeat

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 24, 2022, 11:35 pm 2 min read

KL Rahul slammed his fourth IPL century (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants have beaten Mumbai Indians in match number 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The LSG bowlers showed a concerted effort as they successfully defended 168. KL Rahul set up their win with an unbeaten century. MI, the five-time IPL champions, have now lost eight consecutive matches this season. Here are the records.

Match How did the match pan out?

Rahul got LSG off to a flier after MI elected to field. He maintained his dominance despite losing partners. Rahul brought up his fourth century in the IPL, while Ayush Badoni (14) and Manish Pandey (22) failed to maximize. MI started well but lost wickets in quick intervals. Although Kieron Pollard and Tilak Varma inspired hope in the MI camp, they fell short (132/8).

Defeat MI record their eighth consecutive defeat

MI are still in pursuit of their first win this season. They have become the only side to lose their first eight matches in an IPL season. Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore recorded six defeats each in 2013 and 2019, respectively (first six in a season). MI have lost to DC, RR, KKR, RCB, PBKS, LSG (twice), and CSK.

Rahul Most 50+ scores against MI in IPL

Rahul played a captain's knock for LSG. He brought up his fourth IPL century in the final over. It was his second century of the ongoing season (both against MI). Rahul now has the most 50+ scores against MI in the cash-rich league. He surpassed former CSK batter, Suresh Raina, on this list. The latter slammed seven such scores against the five-time champions.

Feats Other feats attained by Rahul

Rahul continued his exploits against MI. His last 11 scores against them read as - 103*, 103*, 21, 60*, 77, 17, 100*, 71*, 94, 24, and 68*. Rahul has registered six 50+ scores in the last 10 innings at the Wankhede Stadium. He now has the most centuries by an Indian in T20 cricket alongside Rohit Sharma (6).

Do you know? Rahul has three IPL tons against MI

Rahul has become the first-ever batter to have slammed more than two centuries against one opponent in the IPL (vs MI). His first IPL ton against MI came in April 2019 (100* off 64 balls).