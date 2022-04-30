Sports

IPL 2022, RR vs MI: Rohit Sharma elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 30, 2022, 07:05 pm 2 min read

Can MI get a maiden win? (Photo credit: Twitter/@mipaltan)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) would face one of their fiercest rivals, Mumbai Indians (MI), in match number 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Saturday. RR have six wins in eight fixtures. They are enjoying a three-match win streak. Meanwhile, MI have lost eight successive games. The news is that MI skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and will field first.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The DY Patil Stadium will host this match-up. The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app. The wicket has averaged a first innings total of close to 170 in the last five fixtures, with the chasing side winning on two occasions. Both pacers and spinners have posted impressive tallies in this duration.

Performers Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, Jos Buttler (RR) has amassed 294 runs in the last five matches in IPL. He averages 58.80. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) has pocketed 18 wickets in eight matches this season. He averages 12.61. Suryakumar Yadav (MI) has hoarded 239 runs in six matches at 47.80. Left-handed batter Tilak Varma (MI) has scored 272 runs in eight matches at 45.33.

Information Here's the H2H record

Mumbai Indians have a 13-12 win-loss record against Rajasthan Royals in IPL. MI (170/8) had lost to RR (193/8) by 23 runs in the face-off earlier this season.

Playing XI Here's the playing XI

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith

Information Two changes for MI

RR have made no changes and are playing the same side. MI have made two changes with Tim David and Kumar Kartikeya coming in for Dewald Brevis and Jaydev Unadkat.