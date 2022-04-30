Sports

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals, claim maiden win

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 30, 2022

Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals in match number 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Saturday. This was MI's maiden win this season after having suffered eight successive losses. Batting first, RR managed a below-par 158/6, despite Jos Buttler's valiant 67. Shimron Hetymer struggled towards the death. In response, MI chased down the target.

RR vs MI How did the match pan out?

RR kept losing wickets at crucial junctures of the game. Besides Buttler, the R Ashwin was the only player to surpass the 20-run mark (21). Hetmyer's 14-ball 6* hurt RR at the death. For MI, Riley Meredith (2/24) stood tall. In response, MI were reduced to 41/2 before Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma added a fifty-plus stand. Tim David played a crucial knock thereafter.

Buttler Buttler races to 566 runs in IPL 2022

Buttler smashed a 52-ball 67 for RR tonight. He slammed five fours and four sixes. The Englishman has become the first player this season to surpass the 500-run mark. He has 566 runs at 70.75 (SR 155.06). He smashed his third fifty and has six scores of fifty-plus this season (100s 3, 50s 3).

Runs 2,500 IPL runs for Buttler

With another crucial knock, Buttler has seen himself get past the 2,500-run mark in the IPL. He has amassed 2,534 runs at 39.59. He registered his 14th IPL fifty as well. Buttler has gotten past 125 IPL sixes (126). Buttler smashed his fourth fifty versus MI. He has raced to 467 runs versus MI at 77.83.

Rohit Unwanted numbers for Rohit

Rohit Sharma scored a five-ball two and was dismissed by R Ashwin. As per Cricketpedia, Ashwin has now dismissed Rohit on three occasions in the IPL. As per Cricbuzz, Rohit's has now gone 17 innings without an IPL fifty. The longest sequence for Rohit is 22 innings in 2009-10 (for Deccan Chargers). Rohit has been dismissed six times in powerplay overs this season.

Information Ashwin races to 153 IPL scalps

Ashwin stood out for RR with some fine quality bowling. He claimed one wicket and conceded just 21 runs from four overs. Ashwin has eight scalps this season and 153 overall. He has also raced to 24 wickets versus MI.

SKY Suryakumar Yadav dazzles for MI

Playing his seventh game this season, Suryakumar brought up another classy fifty (51). He slammed his third half-century this season (290 runs). SKY has raced to 16 IPL fifties in total. He has also surpassed Murali Vijay in terms of IPL runs (2,619). Surya has also gotten past 400 IPL runs versus RR. He slammed his third fifty versus RR.

RR bowling Crucial numbers for Chahal and Krishna

IPL 2022 Purple Cap holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, picked up one wicket for 33 runs against MI. The wrist-spinner has 19 wickets this season and 158 overall. Against MI, Chahal has 25 scalps, becoming the fourth bowler to do so. Prasidh Krishna (1/29) has 11 wickets for RR this season Prasidh bowled a defining 16th over, claiming Tilak's wicket and conceding two runs.

Do you know? Tilak Varma amasses 300 runs in debut season

MI youngster Tilak Varma, who made his IPL debut this season, has surpassed the 300-run mark. Tilak scored 35 from 30 balls. The 19-year-old is the only MI batter to amass 300-plus runs this season (307 at 43.85).