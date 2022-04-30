Sports

IPL 2022, DC vs LSG: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

IPL 2022, DC vs LSG: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Apr 30, 2022, 07:44 pm 3 min read

Kuldeep Yadav picked a four-fer against KKR in the last match (Source: Twitter/@DelhiCapitals)

Delhi Capitals (DC) face a bullish Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday. DC have willed themselves to four wins in eight matches (NRR of +0.695). Lately, they beat KKR by four wickets. Meanwhile, LSG thumped PBKS by 20 runs to seal their sixth win of the season (+0.408). Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this duel. The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network (3:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app. The wicket has averaged a first innings total in excess of 180 (last five matches). The chasing side has won the last two outings. Pacers have fared well on the wicket offered, especially in the powerplays.

DC Capitals stay afloat in the tournament

Capitals would be raring to rake in consistent wins from this stage onwards. Their openers are enjoying a red-hot form. Rovman Powell's prolific hitting is second to none. Rishabh Pant would want to contribute more on his part, given he's a match-winner when in form. Among bowlers, the onus would be on Kuldeep Yadav and Mustafizur Rahman to enforce the necessary dismissals.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

LSG beat DC by six wickets in their previous face-off this season. DC had posted 149/3 in 20 overs with Prithvi Shaw (61) scoring the chunk of runs. Later, LSG (155/4) chased down the target in 19.4 overs, riding on Quinton de Kock's 80.

LSG Super Giants eyeing to extend their win record over DC

LSG have played like a title contender so far. They have the right balance in terms of talent and experience. The likes of KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, and a young Ayush Badoni have chipped in on a consistent basis. Plus, LSG have the luxury of having wicket-taking bowlers in Krunal Pandya and pacer Dushamantha Chameera to name a few.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

DC (probable XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain & wicket-keeper), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya. LSG (probable XI): Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (captain), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan.

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per Crickepedia, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (DC) has scalped 17 wickets in eight matches this season. David Warner (DC) has hammered 261 runs in six innings this season. He averages 52.20. KL Rahul (LSG) has slammed 374 runs in IPL 2022. He has struck two hundreds. All-rounder Krunal Pandya (LSG) has scored 119 runs this season. He has claimed nine wickets at 18.55.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman. Fantasy XI (option 2): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav.