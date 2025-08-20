China confirms PM Modi will attend SCO summit

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has confirmed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China. The summit will be held from August 31 to September 1. This will be PM Modi's first visit to China since 2018, and it is expected that he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping during this trip.

Invitation accepted Positive progress in India-China relations PM Modi accepted President Xi's invitation to the SCO summit, which was conveyed by Foreign Minister Wang Yi. He thanked President Xi and stressed the importance of the summit. In a heartfelt exchange, PM Modi expressed his gratitude to President Xi and accepted the invitation. PM Modi also noted positive progress in India-China relations since his last meeting with President Xi.

Peaceful ties India's commitment to fair resolution of boundary issue PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to a fair resolution of the boundary issue with China. He said that stable and constructive relations between India and China are vital for regional and global peace. The meeting between PM Modi and Wang Yi also comes amid trade tensions with the United States, which have impacted both India and China.

Border discussions Border dispute talks between Doval and Wang Yi The border dispute between India and China was also discussed during recent talks. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Wang Yi held "comprehensive, in-depth, and productive discussions" on this issue. The Ministry of External Affairs said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's meeting with Wang Yi covered bilateral, regional, and international matters of common interest.