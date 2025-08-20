China confirms PM Modi will attend SCO summit
What's the story
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has confirmed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China. The summit will be held from August 31 to September 1. This will be PM Modi's first visit to China since 2018, and it is expected that he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping during this trip.
Invitation accepted
Positive progress in India-China relations
PM Modi accepted President Xi's invitation to the SCO summit, which was conveyed by Foreign Minister Wang Yi. He thanked President Xi and stressed the importance of the summit. In a heartfelt exchange, PM Modi expressed his gratitude to President Xi and accepted the invitation. PM Modi also noted positive progress in India-China relations since his last meeting with President Xi.
Peaceful ties
India's commitment to fair resolution of boundary issue
PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to a fair resolution of the boundary issue with China. He said that stable and constructive relations between India and China are vital for regional and global peace. The meeting between PM Modi and Wang Yi also comes amid trade tensions with the United States, which have impacted both India and China.
Border discussions
Border dispute talks between Doval and Wang Yi
The border dispute between India and China was also discussed during recent talks. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Wang Yi held "comprehensive, in-depth, and productive discussions" on this issue. The Ministry of External Affairs said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's meeting with Wang Yi covered bilateral, regional, and international matters of common interest.
Thawing relations
Improving ties between India and China
Despite past tensions, PM Modi's visit to China is seen as an opportunity to improve ties between the two countries. The recent easing of tensions is partly attributed to US President Donald Trump's tariffs on India, which may have inadvertently opened space for better relations between New Delhi and Beijing.