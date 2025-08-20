Canva initiates stock sale at $42B valuation amid IPO push

Australian design software start-up Canva has launched an employee stock sale at a whopping $42 billion valuation. The move marks a major jump in value for the company, which is betting on artificial intelligence (AI) to drive its growth. The stock sale gives employees an opportunity to sell their shares to new and existing investors, including Fidelity Management & Research Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s asset management arm.

Valuation boost Canva's valuation rises by over 30% The stock sale has pushed Canva's valuation by over 30%, from $32 billion. The company is investing in AI enhancements to its design tools, hoping to boost revenue growth and prepare for a potential initial public offering (IPO). In April, it launched new products such as a conversation-based AI photo editor, aiming to lure corporate customers away from rival Adobe Inc.

Market rivalry Competition in design software space Canva is up against Adobe, the maker of Photoshop and Lightroom, in a battle for users. Adobe is working on its own AI model, Firefly, for its apps. Another strong competitor is San Francisco-based Figma Inc., which is valued at $34 billion. Despite the competition, Canva's Chief Operating Officer and co-founder, Cliff Obrecht, said this round has been significantly oversubscribed.