IPL 2023: RCB name Michael Bracewell as Will Jacks' replacement

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 18, 2023, 12:57 pm 2 min read

Bracewell is yet to play a match in IPL (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have roped in New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell as Will Jacks' replacement for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), starting March 31. This will be Bracewell's maiden assignment in IPL and the all-rounder would be raring to make a mark. As per Sportstar, Bracewell will join RCB at his base price of Rs. 1 Crore. Here are further details.

Will Jacks ruled out

Will Jacks, an England all-rounder, sustained a muscle injury during the recently-concluded ODI series versus Bangladesh. Owing to the same, he will miss IPL 2023 as well. Notably, Jacks was bought by the Bengaluru-based franchise for Rs. 3.2 crore in the mini-auction in December last year. Bracewell, on the other hand, went unsold at the bidding event.

A look at Bracewell's T20 numbers

Bracewell's stocks in white-ball cricket have gone up lately. Having played 117 games in the format, he currently boasts 2,284 runs at a strike rate of 133.48 (50s: 13, 100: 1). The tally includes 40 wickets with his economy rate being 6.52. Meanwhile, in T20Is, he has mustered 113 runs, striking at 139.50. The off-spinner has also picked 21 T20I wickets (ER: 5.36).

Hat-trick in first over

Last year, Bracewell scripted history by recording a hat-trick in his very first over in T20I cricket. He accomplished the feat versus Ireland, becoming the first player to accomplish the milestone. Meanwhile, the southpaw is the only player to slam two centuries while batting at number seven or lower in ODI run-chases. This includes a 78-ball 140 vs India in Hyderabad earlier this year.

Key details about IPL 2023

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings on March 31 in the opening match of IPL 2023. The Faf du Plessis-led RCB will kick-start their campaign versus Mumbai Indians on April 2. The IPL 2023 will return to its familiar home and away format with all ten teams scheduled to play seven games at their home venue and seven away.