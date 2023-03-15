Sports

WPL 2023: RCB beat UPW to register their first win

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 15, 2023, 10:56 pm 3 min read

RCBW won the match by five wickets (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat UP Warriorz in the 13th match of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) in Mumbai. The Royal Challengers chased down 136 to register their first win of the ongoing tournament. Middle-order batter Kanika Ahuja powered the run-chase with a 46-run knock. Earlier, a three-wicket haul by all-rounder Ellyse Perry helped RCBW bowl out UPW for 135.

A look at the match's summary

The RCBW bowlers were all over UPW after Smriti Mandhana elected to field. Grace Harris and Kiran Navgire took UPW from 5/3 to 29/3 in the Powerplay. The duo propelled them past 100 before Perry removed Deepti. Perry struck in the death overs as UPW got bundled out. RCBW were also tottering on 60/4, but Kanika and Richa Ghosh drove them to victory.

A look at RCBW's top batters

Youngster Kanika Ahuja was RCBW's top performer with the bat. She slammed 46 off 30 balls (8 fours and 1 six) after arriving at 43/3. Later, a balanced knock by Richa Ghosh got RCBW home. The Indian batter smashed an unbeaten 31(32), a knock laced with 3 fours and 1 six. Sophie Devine gave RCBW a flying start but departed soon.

A crucial partnership between Harris and Deepti

Asha Shobana dismissed Navgire (22) just as the Powerplay ended. Two overs later, Simran Shaikh departed for just 2(9). Harris and Deepti joined forces, rescuing the Warriorz from 31/5. The duo got them past 100 before Perry removed Deepti. However, Harris had touched the 45-run mark by that time. Harris and Deepti counter-attacked the RCBW bowlers, having added 69 runs.

Perry uproots Deepti and Harris

Perry, who was wicketless in the tournament before this match, picked two wickets in the 16th over. She first dismissed Deepti Sharma, who smashed a 19-ball 22. This broke the 69-run stand between Deepti and the dangerous Harris. In the same over, Perry got the big fish, Harris. The latter smacked 46 off 32 balls (5 fours and 2 sixes).

Perry was the pick of RCBW bowlers

Perry dismissed Shweta Sehrawat in her final over to extend her tally to three wickets. The former conceded just 16 runs in four overs. Therefore, Perry was the pick of RCBW's bowlers in the match. Besides, Sophie Devine and Asha Shobana snapped up two wickets each. Both of them conceded less than 30 runs. Megan Schutt and Shreyanka Patil took one wicket each.

RCBW open their account

RCBW have finally opened their account in the 2023 Women's Premier League. They won their first game after beating UPW by five wickets. RCBW's campaign is alive and kicking, having picked two crucial points.