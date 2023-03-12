Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur registers a match-winning 53* versus UP Warriorz: Stats

Harmanpreet smashed her second fifty in WPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored a match-winning 53* versus UP Warriorz in match number 10 of the Women's Premier League on Sunday. A win for MI ensured a fourth successive victory as they extended their lead atop the five-team table. Batting first, UP Warriorz posted 159/6 in 20 overs. Harmanpreet and Nat Sciver-Brunt added an unbeaten 106 runs to drive MI home (162/2).

Harmanpreet slams her 2nd fifty; Sciver-Brunt shines

Harmanpreet came to the crease when the score was 58/2 in the eighth over. She slammed a 33-ball 53*, smashing nine fours and a six. Harmanpreet smashed her second fifty in WPL 2023. She has now raced to 129 runs from three innings at 129.00. Meanwhile, Sciver-Brunt smashed a 31-ball 45*. She has 146 runs for MI at 146.00.

A record stand on offer

Harmanpreet and Sciver-Brunt's 106-run stand for the 3rd wicket is now MI's second century-plus stand in WPL 2023. It's also the best stand for the 3rd wicket by any side in the cash-rich league.

How did the match pan out?

UP Warriorz lost Devika Vaidya early on (8/1) before Alyssa Healy and Kiran Navgire added 50 runs. Post Navgire's dismissal, Healy found a company in Tahlia McGrath, sharing 82 runs. However, Saika Ishaque dismissed both players in the 17th over as UP's charge was derailed. In response, MI openers added 58 runs before Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur laid the foundation for a win.